Today's fortune: Dec. 26, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1936: Be proud of your children and family.1948: A day filled with laughter may await you.1960: A peaceful day is likely.1972: Do not procrastinate — complete your tasks today.1984: Expect good news or valuable information.1996: A day of growth and progress over setbacks.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1937: Keep your body warm for better health.1949: Enjoy hot, nourishing food.1961: Situations may feel repetitive but manageable.1973: Life is similar for everyone; find common ground.1985: There’s much to do and far to go.1997: Stay positive in all circumstances.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: socialLucky direction: west1938: Expenses might increase unexpectedly.1950: News from relatives may arrive.1962: Avoid making commitments or venturing out unnecessarily.1974: Avoid bragging or exaggeration.1986: Treat others respectfully.1998: Weigh value for money and emotional satisfaction.Wealth: spendingHealth: fairLove: fleetingLucky direction: west1939: Children often triumph over parental advice.1951: Be wary of overly friendly approaches.1963: Relationships may serve practical purposes today.1975: Plans may not align with reality.1987: Avoid overindulging in sweets; they harm your teeth.1999: Do not overinterpret friendly gestures from others.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1940: Avoid cold foods for better health.1952: A kind word can inspire greatness.1964: Work with the natural flow of things, not against it.1976: Strategic planning might be necessary.1988: You may give or receive help today.2000: Overcome internal struggles to find success.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: west1941: Habits formed early tend to last a lifetime.1953: Live with confidence in this long life era.1965: Set goals and pursue them with passion.1977: Your wealth and relationships may flourish.1989: Gains may outweigh losses today.2001: Unexpected pocket money may come your way.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1942: Knock on opportunities — they may open for you.1954: Do your best and accept the outcomes.1966: The right tasks and people may align perfectly.1978: A promising vision for your work may emerge.1990: Your skills may shine, enhancing your reputation.2002: Expect clarity and hope in career decisions.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1943: Spend a relaxed day watching TV or reading.1955: Embrace technology like the internet or mobile devices.1967: Knowledge is power — focus on gathering it.1979: Cultivate mutually beneficial relationships.1991: Align your thoughts and actions with your mentors.2003: Bright, warm colors may bring positivity.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: west1944: Everything in life belongs in its rightful place.1956: Small streams form great rivers — teamwork matters.1968: More is often better for both people and possessions.1980: Support may come from both above and below.1992: Cooperation and harmony pave the way to success.2004: Relationships may strengthen significantly.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1945: See, hear and speak less.1957: Conceal dissatisfaction and remain composed.1969: Avoid interfering in matters unrelated to you.1981: Too many opinions could derail progress.1993: Act discreetly and avoid drawing attention.2005: Avoid jealousy, it’s counterproductive.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1946: Read religious texts or classic literature for inspiration.1958: Overlook minor flaws and focus on strengths.1970: Highlight strengths and address weaknesses in others.1982: Higher perspectives lead to better insights.1994: Early risers often achieve more.2006: Help others or receive support when needed.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1935: Take pride in your life experiences.1947: Blood ties are stronger than any bond.1959: Appreciate and cherish meaningful possessions.1971: Your efforts may yield positive results.1983: Results rarely betray hard work.1995: Shadows can turn into light — be hopeful.2007: Feel confident, you are the star today.