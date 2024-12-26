‘They can’t keep me away’ — Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison plans return to ONE Championship in 2025
26 Dec. 2024
Beloved British brawler Liam “Hitman” Harrison made his wildly anticipated return to action in 2024, and even though things didn’t go his way, he’s feeling reinvigorated and ready to tackle 2025.
A former three-time Muay Thai World Champion renowned for his all-action style, Harrison nearly walked away from professional fighting in 2022 when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and meniscus in his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title loss to Thai superstar Nong-O Hama.
Given the devastating nature of that injury, it was no surprise that “Hitman” almost called it quits on his legendary career.
But after undergoing surgery and an arduous recovery process that sidelined him throughout 2023, he felt the urge to get back under ONE’s bright lights and compete on the global stage again.
“I was going to stay away, but ONE gave me a good offer, and I want to go out on a high," he said. "When you’re fighting in ONE and the stadiums are full, there’s nothing like it. That’s the best part.”
Harrison returned in September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver — the organization’s blockbuster return to American soil.
That night, he battled fellow fearless brawler Seksan Or Kwanmuang. While the fight delivered the heart-pounding action that fans hoped for, Harrison came out on the losing end of a second-round TKO.
He was thrilled to once again fight in the world’s largest martial arts organization but admitted ring rust played a factor against the Thai fan favorite.
“I loved it," he said. "I loved making that walk. I got such a buzz from the amazing response from the American fans. I loved fighting there.
But considering Seksan fought seven times in the last year, compared to me being sidelined, I should’ve had more ring time before getting in there with someone like him.
“Looking back, it was stupid of me to come back and think I could step in with someone at that level, who is that dangerous and fights the way he does, without any ring time after one of the worst injuries anybody can have. It wasn’t smart on my part.”
In the moments following his defeat to Seksan, Harrison left his gloves in the circle, indicating his retirement from competition.
However, once the sting of that loss wore off, he realized that he wasn’t quite ready to ride off into the sunset.
“I think after ONE 168, I may have just spat my dummy out because I’d not fought for so long and my emotions were high," he said. "I was so looking forward to coming back, and it didn’t go my way, so maybe I was too hard on myself.”
With the thrill of fighting still fresh in his mind, Liam Harrison is looking forward to competing at least twice in the coming year.
First, he’ll battle Spanish standout Isaac Araya in front of a Manchester crowd in Harrison’s own fight promotion, Hitman Fight League. After that, he’s targeting a summer return to ONE Championship.
“Hitman” spoke about his plans for 2025 and how he hopes to follow in the footsteps of legendary veteran and former two-sport ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.
“Retirement was to be the plan, but they can’t keep me away," he said. "So in March, I’m fighting in Manchester on Hitman Fight League for the WBC diamond belt. I’m a former WBC world champion. And then I’ll be back in ONE around the summertime.
“It was supposed to be my last fight coming back, but let’s just see how it goes. I’m looking at people like Sam-A, who have looked after themselves. He had some time off, and now he’s come back and doing so well, so it’s inspiring. If I can do that, remain active, stay injury-free, I think I can do that. We’ll go one fight at a time and decide how I feel.”
Beyond fighting, Harrison expects a busy 2025, opening up a new Bad Company gym in England between traveling for seminars.
“Outside of the ring, I want to get the new Bad Company facility as the premier gym in the country," he said. "We’re already rammed with members, but I want to build up the weights gym, hold seminars, and travel the world to teach my style.”
BY BEN COATE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
