 Government to take 'decisive' action if market trends turn excessive
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Government to take 'decisive' action if market trends turn excessive

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 11:00
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks during an emergency meeting with Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong and other top financial officials in Seoul on Dec. 27. [MINISTRY OF FINANCE]

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks during an emergency meeting with Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong and other top financial officials in Seoul on Dec. 27. [MINISTRY OF FINANCE]

 
The government will take "decisive" market stabilization measures if there are excessive one-sided trends in the market, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said Friday, as the local currency has weakened to a 15-year low.
 
Choi made the remarks during an emergency meeting with Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong and other top financial officials amid heightened uncertainty stemming from the opposition-controlled National Assembly's plan to vote on an impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo later in the day.
 

Related Article

 
"The government will respond firmly with market stabilization measures if there are signs of excessive, one-sided market movements," Choi said.
 
The Korean won was quoted at 1,462.9 per U.S. dollar, the lowest level since the 2009 global financial crisis.
 
The government acknowledged the rising uncertainty in financial and foreign exchange markets, exacerbated by Han's potential impeachment, vowing to swiftly deploy unlimited liquidity into the markets as previously stated.
 
If Han is impeached, Choi, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, is next in line.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Ministry of Finance Choi Sang-mok

More in Economy

Won breaches 1,480 mark as political chaos escalates and impeachment vote looms

Korea set to extend export gains for 15th consecutive month in December

Government to take 'decisive' action if market trends turn excessive

Won continues freefall to 1,464.8 as political strife worsens

Prime for business: Han Duck-soo talks stability with Amcham

Related Stories

Lawmakers must endorse the economic package

Lawmakers must endorse the economic package (KOR)

Where’s the ‘green light’ on the economy gone? (KOR)

Gov't unveils measures to boost domestic service industry as new growth engine

Transcript: Korea's finance minister addresses the economic impacts of martial law
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)