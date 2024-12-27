 Korea set to extend export gains for 15th consecutive month in December
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea set to extend export gains for 15th consecutive month in December

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 11:18
Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo speaks during an event in Seoul, in this file photo taken Dec. 16. [YONHAP]

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo speaks during an event in Seoul, in this file photo taken Dec. 16. [YONHAP]

 
Korea is expected to extend its on-year export gains to 15 consecutive months in December despite external challenges, Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo said Friday.
 
Cheong made the remark during a meeting with government officials, noting the country is also set to post a trade surplus for 19 straight months, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Related Article

 
"Ahead of the launch of the new United States administration, uncertainties at home and abroad concerning exports are escalating, especially in the wake of domestic political turmoil," Cheong said.
 
"The government will maintain close communication with the private sector to minimize negative fallout while pursuing new opportunities, extending its efforts to provide full-fledged support to the economy and businesses," Cheong added.
 
The ministry, meanwhile, said Korea's exports to seven out of nine major trade partners expanded on year over the January-November period.
 
Outbound shipments to China, the top trade partner, rose 6.4 percent over the period, driven by demand for chips, IT products and petrochemical goods.
 
Exports to the United States also jumped 11 percent, supported by strong performances in automobiles, machinery and chips, the ministry added.
 
Over the first 20 days of December, Korea's exports increased 6.8 percent from the previous year due to growing demand for semiconductors, separate government data showed earlier this month.
 
Korea is set to announce its full monthly trade report Wednesday.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Trade Ministry export

More in Economy

Won breaches 1,480 mark as political chaos escalates and impeachment vote looms

Korea set to extend export gains for 15th consecutive month in December

Government to take 'decisive' action if market trends turn excessive

Won continues freefall to 1,464.8 as political strife worsens

Prime for business: Han Duck-soo talks stability with Amcham

Related Stories

Export report adds to optimism as decline slows

Exports drop for the first time in nearly two years

Key face mask material can now be exported

Korea's exports decline again but chip market shows signs of recovery

Exports surge 11% on chip demand, trade balance in $700B deficit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)