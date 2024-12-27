CatchTable launches beta service in Japan servicing around 500 dining spots
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 15:09
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
Korean restaurant reservation app CatchTable released its beta service in Japan earlier this week, its app operator Wad said on Friday.
Around 500 dining spots in the areas of Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto became available for reservation from Dec. 23, stemming from the Korean app’s partnership with Omakase Japan Eatinerary, or Omakase JE, a dining reservation service and official Japanese Michelin partner.
The 500 restaurants available for booking via the CatchTable app are affiliated with Omakase JE and received a rating of 3.5 or higher on Japan’s review platform Tabelog.
Users can easily book by selecting their desired restaurant on the app and choosing the date and time, usually receiving confirmation within 24 hours.
Reservation details can be checked via email or in the app’s “My Dining” section.
Official service release in Japan remains “undecided,” according to Wad’s spokesperson.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)