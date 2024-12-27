 CatchTable launches beta service in Japan servicing around 500 dining spots
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

CatchTable launches beta service in Japan servicing around 500 dining spots

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 15:09
CatchTable released its beta reservation service in Japan on Dec. 23. [CATCHTABLE]

CatchTable released its beta reservation service in Japan on Dec. 23. [CATCHTABLE]

 
Korean restaurant reservation app CatchTable released its beta service in Japan earlier this week, its app operator Wad said on Friday.
 
Around 500 dining spots in the areas of Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto became available for reservation from Dec. 23, stemming from the Korean app’s partnership with Omakase Japan Eatinerary, or Omakase JE, a dining reservation service and official Japanese Michelin partner.
 
The 500 restaurants available for booking via the CatchTable app are affiliated with Omakase JE and received a rating of 3.5 or higher on Japan’s review platform Tabelog.
 
Users can easily book by selecting their desired restaurant on the app and choosing the date and time, usually receiving confirmation within 24 hours.
 
Reservation details can be checked via email or in the app’s “My Dining” section.
 
Official service release in Japan remains “undecided,” according to Wad’s spokesperson. 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags dining CatchTable Japan

More in Industry

CatchTable launches beta service in Japan servicing around 500 dining spots

Hydrogen fuel demand in Korea’s mobility sector soars 64% in 2024

Korea Zinc seeks edge in management war with shareholder voting scheme

Drawing a crowd: Seoul Illustration Fair kicks of at Coex

Hanmi family feud draws to a close with win for matriarch's faction

Related Stories

[K-FOOD GOES GLOBAL] Naro entices New York City with classic Korean flavors

[K-FOOD GOES GLOBAL] K-food gets fine dining makeover for discerning overseas diners

Banyan Tree to invite chef from Phuket branch for special dining experience

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul announces new spring package, Season’s Moment

KTO partners with Catch Table in effort to demystify Korean menus
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)