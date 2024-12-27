 Hydrogen fuel demand in Korea’s mobility sector soars 64% in 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hydrogen fuel demand in Korea’s mobility sector soars 64% in 2024

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 09:57
A hydrogen charging station [INCHEON GOVERNMENT]

A hydrogen charging station [INCHEON GOVERNMENT]

 
Korea's demand for hydrogen fuel in the mobility sector jumped 64 percent in 2024 from a year earlier, driven by the increasing number of hydrogen buses in the country, data showed Friday.
 
The country's hydrogen fuel demand in the mobility sector reached 9,499 tons this year, compared to 5,791 tons recorded a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Related Article

 
In July, the government announced that the number of hydrogen fuel cell buses registered in the country had reached 1,000 units, a significant increase from 650 recorded in the previous year.
 
The government plans to raise the figure to 20,000 by 2030.
 
"Korea will continue to closely monitor the supply of hydrogen to ensure the stable operation of hydrogen buses and prevent any inconvenience for hydrogen car drivers," Lee Ho-hyeon, a senior ministry official, said.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Hydrogen

More in Industry

Hydrogen fuel demand in Korea’s mobility sector soars 64% in 2024

Korea Zinc seeks edge in management war with shareholder voting scheme

Drawing a crowd: Seoul Illustration Fair kicks of at Coex

Hanmi family feud draws to a close with win for matriarch's faction

Gov't to move up Yongin chip cluster construction to 2026 with fast designation

Related Stories

Korea’s hydrogen demand in mobility sector surges nearly 60 percent

Korea opens world's first hydrogen power bidding market

[CHANGING WORLD] Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, other than a few small hitches

Posco Holdings, others to build hydrogen plant in Oman

Posco Holdings sign MOU with Greenko to conduct green hydrogen project
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)