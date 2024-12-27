Hydrogen fuel demand in Korea’s mobility sector soars 64% in 2024

Korea's demand for hydrogen fuel in the mobility sector jumped 64 percent in 2024 from a year earlier, driven by the increasing number of hydrogen buses in the country, data showed Friday.The country's hydrogen fuel demand in the mobility sector reached 9,499 tons this year, compared to 5,791 tons recorded a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.In July, the government announced that the number of hydrogen fuel cell buses registered in the country had reached 1,000 units, a significant increase from 650 recorded in the previous year.The government plans to raise the figure to 20,000 by 2030."Korea will continue to closely monitor the supply of hydrogen to ensure the stable operation of hydrogen buses and prevent any inconvenience for hydrogen car drivers," Lee Ho-hyeon, a senior ministry official, said.Yonhap