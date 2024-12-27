거리로 나선 시민들, 한국 집회 문화의 진화
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 07:03
Taking to the streets: The evolution of Korea’s rally culture
거리로 나선 시민들, 한국 집회 문화의 진화
Friday, Dec. 20, 2024
Christmas came early for protesters at the National Assembly in western Seoul recently. On Saturday, the subway station’s bathroom was filled with boxes of freebies in a corner, including disposable hand warmers, face masks, snacks and light sticks.
freebie: 무료 제품
disposable hand warmer: 핫팩
국회의사당에 모인 시위대에겐 크리스마스가 일찍 찾아온 듯 했다. 지난 토요일(12월 14일) 지하철역 화장실 한쪽 구석엔 핫팩, 마스크, 간식 그리고 응원봉 등 다양한 물품들이 담긴 무료 나눔 상자들이 쌓여 있었다.
“Please take what you like and hand them out!” read one sign, and another said, “Winter will end, and spring is sure to come.”
hand (something) out: ~을/를 나누어 주다
sure to come: 반드시 온다
‘필요한 것은 가져가고 또 나눠주세요!’라고 적힌 안내문이 한쪽에 있었고 또 다른 쪽엔, ‘겨울은 가고 봄은 반드시 온다’ 라는 문장이 적혀 있었다.
It’s been a rough year-end period for Korea. All eyes have been on the small East Asian country, not for another K-pop-related achievement nor for author Han Kang’s Nobel win, but for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
rough: 힘든
declaration: 선언
martial law: 계엄령
한국은 힘든 연말을 보냈다. 또 다른 K팝 관련 성과나 한강 작가의 노벨상 수상이 아닌 12월 3일 윤석열 대통령이 계엄령을 선포한 사건으로 전세계의 이목이 동아시아 작은 나라에 쏠렸다.
A sleepless night involving parliament voting to lift the order followed, with people subsequently taking to the streets in nationwide rallies demanding the impeachment of Yoon. Lawmakers voted to impeach the president in a plenary meeting on Saturday.
lift: 해제하다
take to the street: 시위에 나서다
plenary: 총회의
이후 국회에서 계엄령 철회를 논의하는 밤샘 회의가 이어졌고 결과적으로 국민은 전국적인 집회에 나서며 윤 대통령의 탄핵을 요구했다. 국회의원들은 토요일 본회의에서 대통령 탄핵안을 가결했다.
The martial law declaration was an unimaginable situation, and the first to happen in 45 years for the country. Lawmakers cried out that the imposition was an act of democratic backsliding. The won crashed, and countries like Britain and Israel issued travel warnings for Korea.
cry out: 비난하다, 항의하다
imposition: 시행령
democratic backsliding: 민주주의의 퇴행
crash: 폭락
계엄령 선포는 한국에서 45년 만에 일어난, 상상도 못할 사건이었다. 의원들은 이를 민주주의의 퇴행이라며 비판했다. 원화는 폭락했고 영국과 이스라엘과 같은 국가는 한국을 여행에 대한 주의보를 발령했다.
But amid such political turmoil was a silver lining: The world was amazed at how well-behaved and entertaining Korean rallies are.
turmoil: 혼란
silver lining: (나쁜 일 속에서) 긍정적인 측면, 희망
well-behaved: 질서 있는, 예의 바른
rally: 집회, 시위
하지만 이런 정치적 혼란 속에서도 한 가지 긍정적인 면이 있었다. 한국의 시위가 얼마나 질서 있고 재미가 있는가에 전세계가 놀랐다는 점이다.
“With rock bands, large screens and crane cameras, South Korean protest rallies tend to resemble outdoor music festivals, and this one was no different,” the BBC reported on Dec. 8. “Throughout the afternoon, the crowd was entertained by jolly a cappella tunes, sentimental folk songs and protest anthems.”
tend to: ~하는 경향이 있다
resemble: ~와/과 비슷하다
no different: ~와/과 다르지 않다
jolly: 흥겨운
“록밴드, 대형 스크린, 크레인 카메라까지 동원된 한국의 시위는 야외 음악 축제와 비슷한 경향이 있으며 이번 시위도 다르지 않았고, 오후 내내 군중은 흥겨운 아카펠라 노래와 감성적인 포크송 그리고 시위 노래를 즐겼다”고 BBC는 12월 8일 보도했다
Up to 200,000 protesters marched to the National Assembly on Saturday, according to unofficial police estimates. Light sticks jazzed up the evening sky, and street vendors sold Korean comfort food like eomuk (fish cake) skewers and tteokboki (spicy rice cakes). All rally-goers were seated in neat rows, chanting along to K-pop music blasting from speakers.
경찰 비공식 추산 기준 지난 토요일 국회의사당을 향해 행진한 시위대는 최대 20만명에 달했다. 응원봉이 밤하늘을 화려하게 장식했고 노점에선 어묵과 떡볶이 같은 한국인의 소울푸드를 팔았다. 시위 참여자들은 질서 있게 줄지어 앉아 스피커에서 K팝 음악이 울려 퍼질 때마다 노래를 따라 합창했다.
