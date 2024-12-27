Deregulation holds the key to robot race victory (KOR)

PARK CHUL-WAN

The author is a professor at Seojeong University and vice president of the Korea Association of Robot Industry.



One of the preemptive responses to the economic crisis is the development of new growth engines such as “advanced humanoids.” Here, China gives us an important example.



China, which moves the market through state control and planning, has embarked on nationally supporting the development of high-tech humanoids. Recently, the authority and duties of local governments have been strengthened. A progress completely different from a democratic style of autonomous development and investment is now happening in China.



From the start, China’s advanced humanoid development is different from that of Korea. The growth model of Korea is “serial compressed growth” over several decades. Industries are swiftly developed in sequence. China’s growth is “parallel super-compressed transcendental growth.” China attained super-rapid growth simultaneously by breaking boundaries and limits in many high-tech areas. We must watch for the possible scenario of the strengths of the Chinese system offsetting its weaknesses and secure overwhelming dominance in competition.



China’s advanced humanoid strategy is an extension of the national theme of “Made in China 2025.” In other words, China’s strategy is to surpass neighboring competitors through advanced manufacturing automation based on “building a modernized industrial system through science and technology innovation.”



According to the “2024 World Robotics Report” presented at the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), China has jumped from fifth place in 2022 to third place in robot density in the manufacturing sector. It is growing the fastest. Currently, Korea is ranked at the top but has to be on high alert. China’s rapid increase in robot density signifies a possibility for the synergy of a quantitative expansion of rising automation penetration and a qualitative reinforcement of advancement in automation through high-tech humanoids.



The advanced humanoid strategy is for the survival and revival of the manufacturing industry, which is inevitable for industrialized advanced economies entering an aging society. Korea should have started in earnest at least five years ago. China, which actually has more time to spare than Korea, is more aggressively pursuing the transformation. The Chinese government is even providing direct subsidies.



Lee Kun-hee’s evaluation that Korean politics is fourth-tier, bureaucrats and administrative organizations are third-tier and companies are second-tier is still painfully true today. Companies have become first-tier, but what about politics, bureaucrats and administration? We should devise certain “direct assistance” within the boundary that the system allows. Also, industries should be given breathing room with strict market-oriented deregulation like the United States.







로봇 전략, 중국보다 느리면 뒤처질 수밖에

박철완 서정대 교수/한국로봇산업협회 상근부회장



경제 위기에 맞서는 선제적 대응 중 하나는 ‘첨단 휴머노이드’ 같은 신성장동력의 육성이다. 중국은 중요한 시사점을 제공한다.



국가통제와 계획으로 시장을 움직이는 중국이 첨단 휴머노이드 발전에 범국가적으로 나섰다. 최근에는 지방정부의 관련 권한과 임무를 강화했다. 민주주의 질서 속의 자율적인 발전과 투자와는 전혀 다른 양상이 중국에서 전개된다.



중국의 첨단 휴머노이드 육성은 시작부터 우리와 다르다. 우리나라 성장의 모태는 수십 년에 걸친 ‘직렬형 압축성장’이다. 산업들을 순차적으로 빠르게 발전시켰다. 중국의 성장은 ‘병렬형 초압축 초월 성장’이다. 여러 첨단기술 분야들이 경계와 한계를 넘어서며 동시적인 초고속 성장을 달성했다. 중국체제의 장점이 단점을 상쇄해 압도적 경쟁력 우위를 확보할 가능성을 주시해야 한다.



중국의 첨단 휴머노이드 전략은 국가적 테제인 ‘중국제조 2025’의 연장이다. 즉 ‘과학기술 혁신을 통한 현대화된 산업시스템 구축’을 바탕으로 첨단 제조자동화를 통해 주변경쟁국을 초월하겠다는 전략으로 파악된다.



얼마 전 발표된 국제로봇연맹(IFR)의 ‘2024 세계 로봇공학 보고서’에 따르면, ‘제조업 내 로봇 밀도’에서 2022년 5위였던 중국이 3위로 올라섰다. 세계에서 가장 빠르다. 한국이 아직은 세계 1위이지만, 바짝 긴장할 수밖에 없다. 중국의 빠른 로봇 밀도 증가율은, 자동화 보급률 상승이라는 양적 팽창과 첨단 휴머노이드 투입을 통한 자동화 고도화라는 질적 심화가 결합해 시너지를 낼 가능성을 의미한다.



첨단 휴머노이드 전략은, 고령화 사회로 진입하는 산업 선진국이 피할 수 없는 제조업의 생존과 부흥을 위한 전략이다. 우리도 적어도 5년 전부터 본격 추진해야 했다. 우리보다 시간적인 여유가 있는 중국이 오히려 더 적극적으로 강력한 드라이브를 걸고 있다. 직접 보조금까지 투입하고 있다.



‘정치는 4류, 관료와 행정조직은 3류, 기업은 2류’라 했던 이건희 회장의 평가가 오늘도 아프게 다가온다. 기업은 일류가 됐으나 정치∙관료∙행정조직은 어떻게 됐는가. 우리 시스템이 허용하는 테두리 안에서 어떤 ‘직접 지원’을 구상해야 한다. 또한 지금이라도 미국같이 철저한 시장중심의 규제철폐로 산업의 숨통을 틔워 줘야 한다.

