Only swift investigations can ease public anxiety (KOR)

President Yoon Suk Yeol remains defiant against in-person questioning, rejecting the second summons from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) co-heading the investigation on his Dec. 3 martial law declaration with the police and military.



The CIO offered to wait if the president did not appear by 10 a.m. on Christmas Day. But Yoon’s lawyer stated the president’s priority lies with the impeachment trial rather than the investigation. Yoon, however, has yet to comply with document submission orders from the Constitutional Court, nor formerly assigned or notified his legal team.



For now, the CIO hopes to rely on the president’s goodwill instead of deliberating the issuance of an arrest warrant. No progress has been made to hold the president accountable for his Dec. 3 stunt, apart from the suspension via impeachment motion.



A criminal investigation into a sitting president should be conducted with discretion. But the pace of Yoon’s investigation has been markedly slow versus other suspects under insurrection charges for the short-lived martial law. CIO chief Oh Dong-woon, who even floated the idea of arresting the president after he banned him from leaving the country, lost much of his earlier resolve. He commanded the investigation into key figures involved the martial law execution independently of the prosecution and police. But he has been making little headway into the probe on the mastermind.



The CIO’s overlapping role versus the prosecution and police in the investigations have muddied the process. Loopholes from the hastily drafted CIO Act and changes to the law enforcement offices under the Moon Jae-in government became evident in the face of national crisis.



The prosecution has transferred its authority in the investigation into the president to the CIO and police. But the authority to indict the president lies with the prosecution as the CIO can indict only up to judges and prosecutors. An orderly investigation could be better through an independent counsel, but it takes time to assemble a special counsel team. The confusion of the witnesses choosing which agency to go to for questioning may persist for the time being. The president rejects any mention of an arrest and former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun has been refusing to testify.



Delays in any investigation can give time for suspects to destroy evidence and align their testimonies. Justice can be delayed and distorted as a result, which is a graver matter when it involves the criminality of the highest state power. The CIO and law enforcement authorities must expedite their efforts and live up to public expectations.







버티는 윤, 지지부진 수사, 답답한 국민



윤 대통령,헌재 자료 안 내고 공수처 불출석

최고권력 수사 지체될수록 불신ㆍ불안 커져





윤석열 대통령이 어제 12ㆍ3 계엄사태의 내란혐의 수사를 위한 고위공직자범죄수사처의 출석요구에 응하지 않았다. 지난 18일에 이은 두번째 소환불응이다. 예견된 상황이다. 전날 오동훈 공수처장은 국회에서 “오전 10시로 정해져 있지만, 시간을 좀 더 늘려서 기다리겠다”고 했지만, 앞서 윤대통령측은 “수사보다는 탄핵심판 절차를 먼저 생각하고 있다”는 입장을 밝혔다. 그런데, 우선순위라는 헌법재판소가 요청한 서류도 내지 않았다. 결과적으로 공수처는 안나올 게 뻔한 피의자를 공개적으로 기다린 셈이 됐다. 윤대통령은 공수처에 변호인 선임계도 내지 않았으며 크리스마스이브엔 한남동 관저에서 방문한 목사 등과 성탄예배를 봤다고 한다.



이에 일각에선 윤대통령에 대한 체포영장 청구 등 강제수사 가능성도 거론된다. 공수처는 “체포영장은 너무 먼 이야기”라며 3차 출석요구를 먼저 하겠다는 방침을 밝혔다. 사실상 생방송처럼 진행된 계엄사태가 3주 넘게 지나도록 대통령에 대해 이렇다 할 조사가 이뤄지지 못하고 있는 것이다. 현직대통령에 대한 수사는 신중히 해야 하겠지만, 앞서 다른 피의자 수사에 비해 속도가 뚝 떨어진 것도 사실이다. 오 공수처장은 수사 초기만 해도 윤대통령의 출국금지를 지시하고 “긴급체포도 가능하다”며 자신감을 보였다. 검찰·경찰과 경쟁적으로 계엄 중요임무 종사자를 수사했다. 그런데, 정작 ‘내란 우두머리’ 혐의를 받는 윤 대통령에 대한 수사가 지지부진하니 답답하다는 반응이 나오는 것이다.



앞서 검찰과 경찰, 공수처가 수사혼선을 빚은 점도 이해하기 힘든 일이다. 문재인정부 때 적당히 봉합해버린 공수처법과 검경 수사권조정 관련 법의 빈틈이 국가 재난적 상황에서 크게 터져버린 탓이다. 어느 정도 정리가 됐지만, 여전히 혼란스럽다. 검찰은 윤대통령 수사를 공수처와 경찰에 넘겼는데, 공수처는 판ㆍ검사 등만 기소할 수 있어 대통령 기소권은 검찰에만 있다. 차라리 특검에서 수사하는 편이 깔끔할 수도 있으나 수사가 한창 진행됐고 특검 출범까지 걸리는 시간을 고려해야 한다. 피의자가 조사받을 기관을 고르는 ‘수사 쇼핑’이 가능하다는 비아냥을 감수해야 하는 상황이다. 그런 와중에 윤대통령 측은 “대통령은 체포의 ‘체’자도 얘기 안했다”는 반론을 펴고 있다. 구속된 김용현 전 국방장관은 진술을 거부하고 있다는 소식도 전해진다. 국민 입장에선 답답하고 불안하지 않을 수 없다.



어떤 수사든 지체될수록 증거인멸과 말맞추기 개연성은 커진다는 건 상식이다. 그만큼 정의는 지연되거나 왜곡될 수 있다. 최고권력자의 범죄혐의에 대한 수사라면 더 말할 것도 없다. 국민불신을 불식시키기려면 공수처를 비롯한 수사기관이 보다 신속하고 명쾌하게 일처리를 해야 한다.

