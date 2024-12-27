CIX to release first EP without member Bae Jin-young 'Thunder Fever' in January
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 14:53
Boy band CIX will return with its seventh EP “Thunder Fever” in January, its agency C9 Entertainment said on Friday. The EP will be CIX's first music as a quartet after its former member Bae Jin-young left the band in August.
CIX now consists of members BX, Seunghun, Yonghee and Hyunsuk.
The members have been active in various fields.
Hyunsuk appeared on the thriller reality show “A Night of Forgetting Memories: Rewind," and Seunghun participated in Mnet’s audition program “Build Up” and debuted as a member of the project group B.D.U.
CIX released its first single, "0 to 1," in January and completed its "0 or 1" concert tour in May, which kicked off on April 6 in Seoul and continued to eight cities in the United States.
CIX debuted in 2019 and is known for songs like “Cinema” (2021), “Wave” (2021), “458” (2022), “Without You” (2022) and “Save me, Kill me” (2023).
Former member Bae ended his contract with C9 Entertainment on Aug. 1 following rumors speculating that Bae was being bullied by his fans and group members.
The rumors stemmed from an edited video of fans calling him names and throwing bottles at him. C9 Entertainment later put out a statement explaining that the video was edited maliciously and that no bullying of any kind had taken place against Bae.
