 Golden Child and Rocket Punch members to leave Woollim Entertainment at year's end
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 19:43
Boy band Golden Child [INSTAGRAM]

 
Members of K-pop groups Golden Child and Rocket Punch will leave their agency Woollim Entertainment at the end of this year, the agency said on Friday.
 
Woollim Entertainment announced through two separate statements on the same day that its exclusive contracts with some members of both groups will end on Dec. 31.
 

Lee Dae-yeol, Y, Bae Seung-min, Bong Jae-hyun and Kim Dong-hyun from the boy band Golden Child, along with Rocket Punch’s Yeonhee, Yunkyoung, Sohee and Dahyun, are leaving the agency.
 
Girl group Rocket Punch [INSTAGRAM]

 
Golden Child debuted in 2017 with its EP “Gol-cha!” as the second boy band of Woollim Entertainment after Infinite. The band is known for its tracks “Burn It” (2021), “Wannabe” (2019) and “Pump It Up” (2020).
 
Rocket Punch made its debut in August 2019 with its first EP "Pink Punch." The group is known for its songs "Bim Bam Bum" (2019), "Bouncy" (2020) and "Boom" (2023).
 
Both groups failed to climb high on major domestic music charts.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]



