IU concert film 'IU Concert: The Winning' to premiere in January
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 18:44
KIM JI-YE
Singer-songwriter IU’s second concert film is set to be released next month, its distributor CGV Icecon said Friday.
Film “IU Concert: The Winning” will showcase the singer’s Seoul encore concerts, “Hereh Encore : The Winning,” of her first-ever world tour held at the World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Sept. 21 and 22. The second day marked her 100th solo concert in her 16-year career.
The singer’s world tour, dubbed “2024 IU Hereh World Tour Concert : The Winning,” kicked off in Seoul in March and stopped at 18 cities, including Hong Kong, Singapore, London, and Los Angeles. The world tour ended on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles.
The singer debuted in 2008 and released numerous hit songs, such as “"Good Day" (2010), "YOU&I" (2011), "The Red Shoes" (2013), "Through the Night" (2017) and "Lilac" (2021).
She became the first female soloist to hold shows at the KSPO Dome in 2019, the Olympic Stadium in 2022 and the World Cup Stadium this year. The World Cup Stadium is the largest stadium in Korea and the Olympic Stadium is the third largest.
The singer was recently chosen as Korea’s No. 1 artist by Billboard. She also donated 500 million won ($338,500) a total of eight charities and hospitals on Christmas Day.
The film will be only available at CGV theaters.
