 IU concert film 'IU Concert: The Winning' to premiere in January
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

IU concert film 'IU Concert: The Winning' to premiere in January

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 18:44
Still from singer-songwriter IU's second concert film ″IU Concert : The Winning″ [CGV ICECON, CJ 4DPLEX]

Still from singer-songwriter IU's second concert film ″IU Concert : The Winning″ [CGV ICECON, CJ 4DPLEX]

 
Singer-songwriter IU’s second concert film is set to be released next month, its distributor CGV Icecon said Friday.  
 
Film “IU Concert: The Winning” will showcase the singer’s Seoul encore concerts, “Hereh Encore : The Winning,” of her first-ever world tour held at the World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Sept. 21 and 22. The second day marked her 100th solo concert in her 16-year career.  
 

Related Article

 
The singer’s world tour, dubbed “2024 IU Hereh World Tour Concert : The Winning,” kicked off in Seoul in March and stopped at 18 cities, including Hong Kong, Singapore, London, and Los Angeles. The world tour ended on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles.
 
The singer debuted in 2008 and released numerous hit songs, such as “"Good Day" (2010), "YOU&I" (2011), "The Red Shoes" (2013), "Through the Night" (2017) and "Lilac" (2021).  
 
She became the first female soloist to hold shows at the KSPO Dome in 2019, the Olympic Stadium in 2022 and the World Cup Stadium this year. The World Cup Stadium is the largest stadium in Korea and the Olympic Stadium is the third largest.
 
The singer was recently chosen as Korea’s No. 1 artist by Billboard. She also donated 500 million won ($338,500) a total of eight charities and hospitals on Christmas Day.
 
The film will be only available at CGV theaters. 
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags IU film movies

More in K-pop

Golden Child and Rocket Punch members to leave Woollim Entertainment at year's end

IU concert film 'IU Concert: The Winning' to premiere in January

ADOR continues battle against online harassment of NewJeans despite legal dispute with members

Speak out or stay silent? The tightrope walk for Korean celebrities during a political crisis.

CIX to release first EP without member Bae Jin-young 'Thunder Fever' in January

Related Stories

Parents' worst nightmares manifest in Korean thriller film 'A Normal Family'

Korean remake of Taiwanese romance film 'Secret' to premiere in January

Korean thriller 'Exhuma' bags Special Jury Award at Spain's Sitges Film Festival

Thriller film 'A Normal Family' to premiere in theaters in October

Filmmakers assemble to criticize government budget cuts to industry funding
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)