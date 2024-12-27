 Seventeen’s subunit BSS to drop single 'Teleparty' on Jan. 8
Seventeen's subunit BSS to drop single 'Teleparty' on Jan. 8

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 10:41
Seventeen's sub-unit BSS in a trailer for its second single “Teleparty.″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Boy band Seventeen’s subunit BSS, consisting of Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi, will release its second single, “Teleparty,” on Jan. 8, according to its agency, Pledis Entertainment, on Friday.
 
“Since the group has been putting forth all-out efforts into the production of the album, fans will be treated to high-quality music,” the agency said in a press release. 
 

This marks the subunit’s first single in two years, following its debut release, “Second Wind,” in February last year. The single set a record for subunit groups, selling the most units in its first week of release. The album’s lead track, “Fighting (feat. Lee Young-ji),” topped major domestic music charts and went viral online, praised for its uplifting message and catchy melody.
 
Seventeen began its “Right Here” world tour on Oct. 12 in Goyang, Gyeonggi. After completing the U.S. and Japanese legs of the tour between October and December, the group is set to perform in major Asian cities throughout January and February.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
