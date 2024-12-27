[WEEKEND GETAWAY] 3... 2... 1... Light up your New Year with Korea’s brightest celebrations
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 18:00 Updated: 27 Dec. 2024, 18:20
- KIM DONG-EUN
As the year winds down, the countdown to 2025 begins. As reflective thoughts and end-of-year preparations rise, welcoming the Year of the Blue Snake may occupy many minds this week. To recharge and gain anticipation for the year ahead, one memorable activity could be mingling with the crowd and braving the cold while waiting for a New Year's countdown event.
Bosingak Pavilion in Jongno District, central Seoul, is a famous spot for the New Year's Eve ceremony, where the annual bell-ringing event invites prominent personalities and draws crowds to witness the scene. As iconic as it is, however, the venue can become so crowded that it resembles a world-famous K-pop concert. If you've been searching for interesting spots to wrap up the year and greet the upcoming one with grace, here are four alternative recommendations, compiled by the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Seoul Light DDP
서울라이트 DDP 2024 겨울
Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Jung District, central Seoul, is a well-known tourist spot for both locals and visitors, having gained recognition for hosting major fashion shows and art exhibitions. This week, light displays and night markets provide entertainment that rekindles anticipation. Five artists are sharing their messages through moving images on the plaza's exterior walls. Dubbed "5 Cheers!" the project will illuminate the walls from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day until the end of the year.
A New Year's countdown event begins at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024, and continues until 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. The event starts with an artist performance at 11:10 p.m., followed by a five-minute media facade show to keep the celebration going until the New Year arrives. The second round of performances will continue as the new year begins and wrap up with a wish-making event.
On the opposite side of DDP is the Night Food Market, open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until the last day of the year. Han Sung Motor is running the exhibition "Dream Gream" from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. also until Dec. 31 on the fourth floor of the Design Lab, adding to the list of attractions.
@ddp_seoul
281 Eulji-ro, Jung District, central Seoul
(서울특별시 중구 을지로 281)
Duration: Dec. 19, 2024 - Dec. 31, 2024
Operating hours: 7 p.m. - 9: 30 p.m.
Phone number: 02-2153-0086
Website: https://ddp.or.kr/index.html?menuno=353&siteno=2&bbsno=73&boardno=80&cateSched=80&bbstopno=73&act=view
2024 Haeundae Light Festival
해운대 빛축제
Playing with light on New Year's Eve is a classic approach to art, and this tradition extends beyond the city center. Haeundae District in Busan, with its beaches and sand, embraces this spirit by hosting the 11th Light Festival. The event venue is less than a 10-minute walk from Haeundae subway station. Visitors can admire the beach, square and marketplace lit up with colorful installations, including throwbacks to Christmas with glowing reindeer, sleighs and trees. A "snow" photo spot, where fake snow falls every five minutes, uses modern lighting technology.
On Dec. 31, 2024, the festival embraces the New Year's approach with performances by artists and DJs from 11 p.m. to celebrate the year's end. Just before midnight, a firelight display featuring around 1,000 drones fills the sky, while a countdown continues until the New Year.
The other famous beach in the city, Gwangalli Beach in Suyeong District, also hosts a drone show and countdown event to ring in the New Year.
@haeundae_light
264 Haeundaehaebyeon-ro, Haeundae District, Busan
(부산광역시 해운대구 해운대해변로 264)
Duration: Dec. 14, 2024 - Feb. 2, 2025
Operating hours: 6 p.m. - midnight
Phone number: 051-749-4062
Website: https://www.visitbusan.net/en/index.do?menuCd=DOM_000000301005001000&uc_seq=440&lang_cd=en
Sejong Light Festival
세종빛축제
From illuminated carriage installations to a golden curtain road, Sejong City is hosting the third Sejong Light Festival from Dec. 13 to Jan. 15. The southern areas of Geumgang Pedestrian Bridge shine brightly with lamps and lanterns arranged by local citizens.
One of the festival’s highlights took place on Christmas Eve and featured Santa costumes and live performances. On Dec. 31, the festival's finale includes a New Year's countdown with drones and fireworks. The event, visible from both the northern and southern areas of the bridge, is organized by a citizen committee and Korea University of Media Arts, with Hanwha supporting the arrangements. The countdown event starts at 10:30 p.m., but performances, including a musical, gala show and performances by residents, will take place from 8 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. Food trucks selling winter snacks will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
@sejong772
623-1 Boram-dong, Sejong City
(세종시 보람동 623-1)
Duration: Dec. 13, 2024 - Jan. 15, 2025
Phone number: 010-6866-1875
Website: https://korean.visitkorea.or.kr/kfes/detail/fstvlDetail.do?fstvlCntntsId=1942f11b-2632-4287-91bd-92423d144f5b
Light Art Festival Suseong
대구 수성빛예술제
Daegu, known for its hot summers, turns appealing in the final week of the year as it hosts the Light Art Festival Suseong in Suseong District. Operated by the Suseong Culture Foundation and sponsored by the district office, the sixth edition of the festival includes cultural and traditional elements in its media art displays. Suseongmot, the city's landmark lake, lights up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until the last day of 2024. On Dec. 31, a countdown event will take place on-site.
The theme of the festival is "prism," with major art displays exploring light, including media art on the tourist center’s wall, an artificial wall featuring hangul (the Korean alphabet) manuscripts and traditional paintings. Handcrafted items, awarded for their creativity by district residents, are also available for sale at the venue until Dec. 29. These pieces were created by students from the Suseong Light Art School, a community program where local residents develop craft skills over eight months.
On Dec. 28 at 6 p.m., a night tour with the festival director will be held, with on-site registration available. A winter flea market will also be held near the lake as a special event.
@suseong_light
Dusan-dong, Sujeong District, Daegu
(대구 수정구 두산동, 수성못 일원)
Duration: Dec. 23 - Dec. 31, 2024
Operating hours: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Website: https://sslaf.kr/
