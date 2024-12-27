Yonsei University welcomes 1,400 international students for winter program
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 15:52
Yonsei University kicked off its three-week international education program, Winter Abroad at Yonsei (WAY), on Friday, welcoming 1,400 students from 34 countries.
This figure marks a new milestone for the program, achieving its highest number of students since launching in 2013.
The WAY program offers international students the opportunity to earn a maximum of seven credits at Yonsei University. Classes run for 150 minutes each day, five days a week, and credits earned through this program automatically satisfy the "international perspectives" requirement, a requirement for graduation.
Participants can choose from a diverse range of majors, including economics, business, science and engineering, social Sciences and Korean language courses.
This year’s program also introduces new experiential activities for the participants, such as a K-beauty workshop, a Seoul city tour and a visit to the Yonsei University Museum.
“I hope this becomes an unforgettable experience for students from around the world, where they can engage in academic and cultural exchanges on the Yonsei University campus,” said Kim Yong-chan, head of the International Affairs Office at the university. “I believe it will serve as a meaningful step in fostering global talents.”
The program will run until Jan. 17.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
