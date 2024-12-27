North Korean soldier's drone-hunting tactics revealed in Kursk notebook
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 13:48
The Ukrainian military revealed a notebook reportedly owned by a North Korean soldier killed in Kursk, sharing the soldier's drone-hunting tactics on its Facebook account on Thursday.
According to the Ukrainian military, the notebook contained illustrations and notes on tactics for shooting down drones and evading artillery fire.
The contents outlined forming a team of three when a drone is detected. The person luring the drone would stand 7 meters (22.9 feet) away, while the shooter would position themselves 10 to 12 meters away.
The notes explained that if the person luring the drone remains still, the drone would also stop moving, creating an opportunity for the shooter to eliminate the drone.
Another tactic described was splitting into small groups after setting a new rendezvous point and leaving the firing zone. The notes also suggested hiding in previously shelled locations, as artillery would not repeatedly target the same spot, allowing them to exit the danger zone.
"It’s unclear whether these are genuine North Korean tactics or something taught by Russia,” said the Ukrainian military. “However, this method involves using a live bait strategy."
Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (DIU) recently claimed that North Korean and Russian soldiers operating as mixed units in airborne and marine forces have suffered severe, irrecoverable losses due to Ukrainian attacks.
In Kursk, where Russia has struggled for months to regain control, North Korean troops are particularly vulnerable to Ukrainian drones due to the open terrain.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday on X that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed or injured in Kursk.
The DIU said that North Korean soldiers have minimal experience in modern warfare, especially drone operations, and continue to rely on outdated tactics reminiscent of World War II.
Ukrainian media outlets report that despite significant casualties, North Korean troops continue to prepare for infantry advances with little change to their conventional strategies.
North Korea is reportedly deploying more than 11,000 soldiers to support Russia.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
