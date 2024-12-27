 Photo shows captured North Korean soldier in Russia, Ukrainian report claims
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Photo shows captured North Korean soldier in Russia, Ukrainian report claims

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 10:55
The photo from Telegram showing a suspected North Korean soldier, reportedly captured by the Ukrainian military. [YONHAP]

The photo from Telegram showing a suspected North Korean soldier, reportedly captured by the Ukrainian military. [YONHAP]


Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) reportedly captured a North Korean soldier deployed to Russia during an operation in Kursk on Thursday, according to Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet. 
 
A photograph of the suspected soldier was reportedly released on a closed Telegram channel.  
 

Related Article

 
The man in the photo appears to have suffered significant injuries, although it remains unclear whether he has received medical treatment or what his current condition is.
 
If confirmed as a North Korean soldier, he would be the first to be captured by Ukrainian forces, according to local media reports.  
 
North Korea is reportedly deploying more than 11,000 soldiers to support Russia.
 
These troops have been stationed in Kursk, a region occupied by Russia following a sudden offensive in Ukraine, and have recently been actively deployed to the front lines.  
 
The number of casualties among North Korean troops continues to rise.
 
Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (DIU) recently claimed that North Korean and Russian soldiers operating as mixed units in airborne and marine forces have suffered severe, irrecoverable losses due to Ukrainian attacks.  
 
In Kursk, where Russia has struggled for months to regain control, North Korean troops are particularly vulnerable to Ukrainian drones due to the open terrain.
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 23 on X that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed or injured in Kursk.
 
The DIU said that North Korean soldiers have minimal experience in modern warfare, especially drone operations, and continue to rely on outdated tactics reminiscent of World War II.
 
Ukrainian media outlets report that despite significant casualties, North Korean troops continue to prepare for infantry advances with little change to their conventional strategies.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Ukraine North Korea

More in North Korea

Putin sends New Year's message to Kim Jong-un, hopes for continued cooperation in 2025

Photo shows captured North Korean soldier in Russia, Ukrainian report claims

Military denies reports of planned artillery strikes against North Korean trash balloons

Seoul sanctions 15 North Korean individuals, one entity for illegal overseas IT activities

Ukraine releases handwritten letter of dead North Korean soldier

Related Stories

500 North Korean soldiers killed in Ukrainian missile strike: Report

Ukraine reports 3,000 North Korean 'mercenaries' training near front lines

North Korean troops killed, wounded in battles with Ukrainian forces

What the North gains by going to war in Ukraine

Kyiv releases propaganda video urging North Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine war to surrender
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)