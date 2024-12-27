Putin sends New Year's message to Kim Jong-un, hopes for continued cooperation in 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a New Year's message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expressing hopes that the two nations will continue to cooperate in the next year, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.In the message sent Dec. 17, Putin said that bilateral ties between the two nations have been elevated to a new level following his summit talks with Kim in June in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Citing a major defense treaty signed in June, Putin said he is sure that "the two nations will continue to cooperate on co-projects very closely to implement the historic treaty in 2025 and further align efforts to cope with threats and challenges of this era," the KCNA said.Kim and Putin clinched a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that calls for providing military assistance "without delay" if either side comes under attack. The treaty went into effect Dec. 4.In an apparent show of close ties with Russia, North Korea has separately disclosed a New Year's greeting from Putin and carried it in the Rodong Sinmun, the North's major newspaper for domestic readership.North Korea and Russia have been bolstering military cooperation under the partnership treaty. North Korea has been accused of sending around 11,000 troops to Russia to support Moscow's war against Ukraine.Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers last week at least 100 North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia were killed during combat and the number of injured North Korean troops was estimated at some 1,000.Yonhap