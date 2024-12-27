 Putin sends New Year's message to Kim Jong-un, hopes for continued cooperation in 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Putin sends New Year's message to Kim Jong-un, hopes for continued cooperation in 2025

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 11:22
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, drives a vehicle while talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, who visited Pyongyang to hold summit talks with the North's leader. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, drives a vehicle while talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, who visited Pyongyang to hold summit talks with the North's leader. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a New Year's message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expressing hopes that the two nations will continue to cooperate in the next year, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
 
In the message sent Dec. 17, Putin said that bilateral ties between the two nations have been elevated to a new level following his summit talks with Kim in June in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

 
Citing a major defense treaty signed in June, Putin said he is sure that "the two nations will continue to cooperate on co-projects very closely to implement the historic treaty in 2025 and further align efforts to cope with threats and challenges of this era," the KCNA said.
 
Kim and Putin clinched a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that calls for providing military assistance "without delay" if either side comes under attack. The treaty went into effect Dec. 4.
 
In an apparent show of close ties with Russia, North Korea has separately disclosed a New Year's greeting from Putin and carried it in the Rodong Sinmun, the North's major newspaper for domestic readership.
 
North Korea and Russia have been bolstering military cooperation under the partnership treaty. North Korea has been accused of sending around 11,000 troops to Russia to support Moscow's war against Ukraine.
 
Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers last week at least 100 North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia were killed during combat and the number of injured North Korean troops was estimated at some 1,000.

Yonhap
tags Korea North Korea Vladimir Putin Kim Jong-un

More in North Korea

Putin sends New Year's message to Kim Jong-un, hopes for continued cooperation in 2025

Photo shows captured North Korean soldier in Russia, Ukrainian report claims

Military denies reports of planned artillery strikes against North Korean trash balloons

Seoul sanctions 15 North Korean individuals, one entity for illegal overseas IT activities

Ukraine releases handwritten letter of dead North Korean soldier

Related Stories

Russian flights suggest transfers of military tech to North Korea

North Korean leader meets top Russian security official on anniversary of Kim-Putin summit: KCNA

Russia's lower house ratifies treaty with North Korea on mutual military support

Putin accepts Kim's invitation to North Korea, U.S. warns of arms deals

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin’s bromance — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)