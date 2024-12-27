Former FSC chair Choi Jong-ku named Korea’s ambassador for international finance

A former head of Korea's financial regulator has been appointed as the country's representative tasked with promoting its economic and financial standing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.Choi Jong-ku, a veteran technocrat and a former chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), will serve as the ambassador-at-large for international finance cooperation for a one-year term, the ministry said in a release.Choi will work to "safeguard Korea's external creditworthiness and accurately promote the sound fundamentals and current state of our economy and financial system," the ministry said.Choi has served in key positions in the financial service, such as the head of the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea and the director-general for the international finance department at the finance ministry. He headed the FSC from 2017 to 2019.Yonhap