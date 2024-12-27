Military probe into intelligence commander’s alleged role in martial law transferred to prosecution

A probe into the top military intelligence commander's alleged involvement in martial law operations has been transferred to the military prosecution, the state anti-corruption investigation office said Thursday.Defense Intelligence Commander Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho has been under a probe by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) for allegedly sending troops to the National Election Commission's office on the night of President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law imposition on Dec. 3.He is also suspected of discussing martial law operations with Noh Sang-won, a former defense intelligence commander, alongside two other subordinates, at a burger franchise in Gyeonggi Province two days ahead of the martial law imposition.Moon was released from emergency arrest earlier this month after prosecutors rejected the police's detainment of him, claiming the military court has jurisdiction over the case.He was formally detained last Friday on charges of participation in critical duties related to the insurrection, as well as abuse of authority, after the case was transferred to the CIO.The CIO recently extended Moon's detention, initially set to end Friday, to Jan. 6.The military prosecution is expected to indict Moon after reviewing documents transferred from the CIO.Yonhap