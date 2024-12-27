National Assembly to vote on acting President Han’s impeachment

The opposition-controlled National Assembly is poised to vote Friday on an impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo over his refusal to appoint Constitutional Court justices that will adjudicate President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.It will mark the first time in Korea's constitutional history that an impeachment motion against an acting president is put to a vote in the Assembly.On Thursday, the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) submitted the impeachment motion shortly after Han said he will not appoint justices to the Constitutional Court until the rival parties reach a political compromise.The DP noted Han's refusal to appoint the justices and his involvement in Yoon's martial law imposition, as well as his refusal to promulgate two special counsel bills targeting Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee, as some of the reasons for the party's push for his impeachment.The ruling People Power Party argues the impeachment of an acting president should be treated like a presidential impeachment, which requires the support of two-thirds of lawmakers to pass.Meanwhile, opposition parties say the same rules should apply to Han as to other Cabinet members, requiring a simple majority of 151 votes.If the motion is approved, Han's duties will be suspended and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, will assume the role of acting president.Yonhap