New acting President Choi Sang-mok says gov't aims to 'maintain stability' in public address
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 19:30
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Acting President Choi Sang-mok promised that the government would work to “maintain stability” in his first public address following Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment on Friday.
Choi succeeded Han as the country’s head of government in his official capacity as deputy prime minister and head of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The new acting president called “minimizing chaos” the government’s greatest priority and vowed to maintain national security, economic stability and public safety despite the country’s deepening political crisis and gridlock.
Choi also apologized for the political turmoil that has ensued since President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment for declaring martial law on Dec. 3, saying he feels “a deep sense of responsibility for the current situation as a member of the Cabinet.”
Yoon’s Cabinet ministers have faced criticism over the past several weeks for not doing enough to dissuade or prevent the president from issuing his short-lived decree.
Choi and Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul are two ministers who told lawmakers they opposed Yoon at the Dec. 3 Cabinet meeting where he announced he would soon declare martial law.
Choi further called on the country’s civil servants and government officials to “carry out their duties faithfully to ensure the stable functioning of the state.”
The acting president also expressed confidence that the country would be able to surmount its current turmoil.
It remains to be seen how Choi will handle relations with the National Assembly, which is controlled by the liberal Democratic Party (DP).
DP floor leader Park Chan-dae on Friday called on Choi to quickly approve the legislature’s three nominees to the nine-member Constitutional Court, which will decide whether to uphold or dismiss the parliamentary impeachment motion against Yoon.
Han’s decision to delay seating new justices led the DP to seek his impeachment on grounds that he had acquiesced to Yoon’s martial law decree and obstructed legislation.
Earlier Friday, Choi said he foresees the role of the acting president to be much “reduced” in light of the DP’s demands, which also include special counsel probes into Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee.
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)