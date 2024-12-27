 Police raid Yoon's safe house to secure CCTV footage of martial law preparation
Police raid Yoon's safe house to secure CCTV footage of martial law preparation

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 15:00
Police logo [YONHAP]

Police raided President Yoon Suk Yeol's safehouse in Samcheong-dong in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Friday.
 
The National Office of Investigation (NOI) said it conducted the raid to secure CCTV footage of Yoon plotting the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
 

The warrant for the raid was originally dismissed by the court, but police requested the warrant again and received it on Dec. 19. 
 
Police said they would attempt to find out who entered and exited the safehouse before and after the martial law declaration. 
 
It was previously revealed through investigation that Police Commissioner Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Commissioner Kim Bong-sik were handed documents related to the martial law declaration three hours before it took place on Dec. 3. 
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Martial Law Impeachment Raid Korea

