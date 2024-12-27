 President Yoon assembles legal team for impeachment and martial law cases
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 10:18
President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a public address at his official residence in Seoul after the National Assembly votes to impeach him on Dec. 14. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a public address at his official residence in Seoul after the National Assembly votes to impeach him on Dec. 14. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed a legal defense team to handle his impeachment trial and investigations related to his brief imposition of martial law, his representatives said Friday.
 
Bae Bo-yoon, a former Constitutional Court scholar who worked as a court spokesperson during the impeachment trial of former President Park Geun-hye, will submit a notice of appointment and attend the first preparatory hearing of Yoon's trial later in the day.
 

Other members of the legal defense team include its chief, Kim Hong-il, former head of the Korea Communications Commission, and Yun Gap-geun, former chief of the Daegu High Prosecutors Office, who will handle communications.
 
 
 

