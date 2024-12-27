President Yoon assembles legal team for impeachment and martial law cases

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed a legal defense team to handle his impeachment trial and investigations related to his brief imposition of martial law, his representatives said Friday.Bae Bo-yoon, a former Constitutional Court scholar who worked as a court spokesperson during the impeachment trial of former President Park Geun-hye, will submit a notice of appointment and attend the first preparatory hearing of Yoon's trial later in the day.Other members of the legal defense team include its chief, Kim Hong-il, former head of the Korea Communications Commission, and Yun Gap-geun, former chief of the Daegu High Prosecutors Office, who will handle communications.Yonhap