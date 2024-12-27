President Yoon assembles legal team for impeachment and martial law cases
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 10:18
President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed a legal defense team to handle his impeachment trial and investigations related to his brief imposition of martial law, his representatives said Friday.
Bae Bo-yoon, a former Constitutional Court scholar who worked as a court spokesperson during the impeachment trial of former President Park Geun-hye, will submit a notice of appointment and attend the first preparatory hearing of Yoon's trial later in the day.
Other members of the legal defense team include its chief, Kim Hong-il, former head of the Korea Communications Commission, and Yun Gap-geun, former chief of the Daegu High Prosecutors Office, who will handle communications.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)