Rallies for and against Yoon's impeachment to take place in downtown Seoul on Saturday

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 14:11
Large-scale rallies both supporting and opposing the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol are scheduled to take place in downtown Seoul on Saturday.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that heavy traffic congestion is expected due to rallies and marches organized by civic group Emergency Action for Yoon Suk Yeol's Immediate Resignation and Social Reform as well as the far-right Liberty Unification Party, with each set to draw tens of thousands of participants.
Emergency Action for Yoon Suk Yeol's Immediate Resignation and Social Reform will hold rallies moving from Anguk Station to Dongshipja Rotary, Gwanghwamun Intersection and Naeja Rotary in Jongno District, central Seoul, followed by a march passing Ujeongguk-ro and Namdaemun-ro before ending at Myeongdong Station.
The Liberty Unification Party, which opposes the impeachment of Yoon, will hold its rally from Sejong-daero Intersection to Daehanmun.
To minimize inconvenience to the public, police plan to operate flexible lanes to allow vehicles to pass through the rallies and marches. Additionally, around 160 traffic officers will be deployed near the event areas.
"Please use public transportation, such as subways, if possible, and if driving, check traffic updates in advance,” said a police official.
