 Rallies for and against Yoon's impeachment to take place in downtown Seoul on Saturday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Rallies for and against Yoon's impeachment to take place in downtown Seoul on Saturday

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 14:11
A protester holds a light stick and a placard supporting President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest in Jongno District, central Seoul on Dec. 24. [JANG SEO-YUN]

A protester holds a light stick and a placard supporting President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest in Jongno District, central Seoul on Dec. 24. [JANG SEO-YUN]

 
Large-scale rallies both supporting and opposing the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol are scheduled to take place in downtown Seoul on Saturday.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that heavy traffic congestion is expected due to rallies and marches organized by civic group Emergency Action for Yoon Suk Yeol's Immediate Resignation and Social Reform as well as the far-right Liberty Unification Party, with each set to draw tens of thousands of participants.
 

Related Article

 
Emergency Action for Yoon Suk Yeol's Immediate Resignation and Social Reform will hold rallies moving from Anguk Station to Dongshipja Rotary, Gwanghwamun Intersection and Naeja Rotary in Jongno District, central Seoul, followed by a march passing Ujeongguk-ro and Namdaemun-ro before ending at Myeongdong Station.
 
The Liberty Unification Party, which opposes the impeachment of Yoon, will hold its rally from Sejong-daero Intersection to Daehanmun.
 
To minimize inconvenience to the public, police plan to operate flexible lanes to allow vehicles to pass through the rallies and marches. Additionally, around 160 traffic officers will be deployed near the event areas.
 
"Please use public transportation, such as subways, if possible, and if driving, check traffic updates in advance,” said a police official.  

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Rallies Yoon Suk Yeol Impeachment Korea

More in Politics

Police raid Yoon's safe house to secure CCTV footage of martial law preparation

Rallies for and against Yoon's impeachment to take place in downtown Seoul on Saturday

Military probe into intelligence commander’s alleged role in martial law transferred to prosecution

President Yoon assembles legal team for impeachment and martial law cases

National Assembly to vote on acting President Han’s impeachment

Related Stories

The president’s three deadly addictions

Assembly to vote on special counsel probe of Yoon's martial law

Impeachment vote to take place Saturday at 4 p.m. to 'prevent potential clashes'

It's not over yet

'The ringleader of rebellion': North Korea reports on Yoon’s impeachment after martial law fallout
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)