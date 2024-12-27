Speak out or stay silent? The tightrope walk for Korean celebrities during a political crisis.
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 15:53 Updated: 27 Dec. 2024, 17:20
- KIM JI-YE
Korea has found itself at the center of a political storm in the past month, ignited by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched attempt to declare emergency martial law on Dec. 3. This turmoil didn’t just reverberate through politics — it sent shock waves through the economy, sparked international discourse and even impacted the entertainment industry.
Celebrities were not immune. While freedom of expression is often considered a given, Korean stars frequently find themselves treading a more delicate line.
Singer Lee Chae-yeon faced backlash after showing support for her fans’ participation in President Yoon’s impeachment protest on Dec. 7.
"What do you mean by being in the position to talk about politics?" she wrote on her fan platform fromm, responding to a fan who argued she shouldn’t be speaking out.
"As a citizen of the nation, I’ll handle things myself,” she said. “I'll decide what to speak about. I’m a celebrity, so of course, I’ll use my voice.”
Her Instagram was flooded with both supportive and hateful comments. Despite the criticism, she posted a photo of herself attending the rally that Saturday.
In a country where freedom of speech is legally protected but less widely accepted socially, the higher moral expectations placed on celebrities complicate their decision to speak out on political or social issues. The choice becomes even harder with the growing diversity of communication platforms in the digital age.
Speak up and take a blow
For stars, speaking out — or staying silent — can both be seen as wrong. While some urge celebrities to remain neutral, others condemn them for not using their platforms to speak up, putting them in a precarious position.
On Dec. 8, a list of film industry signatories was released, including prominent figures such as “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho and “Decision to Leave” director Park Chan-wook, along with actors like Moon So-ri and Ko, among others.
However, a counter-list dubbed the “celebrity list” soon followed, calling out those who were not signatories, including actors Lee Byung-hun, Jung Hae-in, Jung Woo-sung and Ha Jung-woo.
While most celebrities try to keep a low profile during politically turbulent times, some celebrated after the impeachment motion passed on Saturday.
Singer and actor Seohyun posted an Instagram Story featuring a cover photo of Han Kang’s “Human Act” (2014), a novel about the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, along with a quote from her group Girls’ Generation’s song “Into the New World” (2007), which became an anthem for protests demanding the president’s impeachment.
Seohyun wasn’t the only one expressing joy on social media. Actors Ko Min-si, Lee Dong-wook, singer Park Hyo-sin and rapper P.O. also celebrated the outcome.
Playing dumb or just normal?
Is it safer for celebrities to simply share their daily lives to avoid backlash? It doesn’t seem that simple.
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo faced criticism for posting a fashion shoot for Vogue on Dec. 7, the day the impeachment vote was taking place.
DAY6’s Dowoon was also slammed for posting a practice video of him in a military uniform on Dec. 5, after the release of footage of military troops clashing with protesters outside the National Assembly.
The malicious comments and rumors surrounding Dowoon spiraled out of control, prompting his agency, JYP Entertainment, to intervene.
"Recently, false rumors about DAY6 member Dowoon have been widely spread and reproduced," JYP said in a Dec. 9 statement. "We will take strong measures against the spread of baseless rumors and malicious defamation targeting DAY6 and its members."
Just stay a star
Fans may not want to see their favorite stars caught up in political drama, but they also don’t want to see them exploited for political purposes. This dynamic helps explain why some Koreans disapprove of celebrities speaking out.
“Apart from the United States and Europe, Korean celebrities tend to avoid discussing [political] topics,” pop culture critic Sung Sang-min said. “In cases when they do, it’s often seen as something unique or exceptional, as was the case with singer Shin Hae-chul [1968-2014].”
The late singer Shin was a well-known left-wing figure. He also openly supported the late President Roh Moo-hyun (1946-2009), participating in Roh’s presidential campaign in 2002.
“The general social perspective is different [from the United States and Europe], as in Korea, there is a strong cultural perception that only certain individuals, such as politicians, are suited to speak about politics,” Sung said. “For celebrities, there is a much stronger sentiment against them getting involved in political matters.”
He also mentioned that the past involvement of Korean celebrities, such as actors Lee Soon-jae, Choi Bul-am and Kang Boo-ja, in politics may have triggered such negative sentiments, noting a historical precedent where the ruling party at the time recruited celebrities as so-called “figureheads” in politics.
“It would be more accurate to see them as being mobilized for political purposes,” he added.
The true meaning of freedom
For celebrities, the question often shifts from “what” to say to “whether” they should speak at all.
For the entertainment industry, silence tends to go unnoticed, but speaking out brings attention — often unwanted.
“We’ve received calls demanding that we release statements regarding the situation, as has happened with every major political event,” said an anonymous insider from a cultural association. “But it's hard for us to represent the views of all our members, and we need to stay low-profile to avoid losing funding from the government.”
The highly media-centric and focused entertainment industry also contributes to celebrities’ hesitation to speak out.
“Korea is in a different environment compared to countries like the United States,” pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik said. “In the United States, there’s more space for diverse activities and a broader spectrum of opinions. However, Korea is a country with highly media-centric dynamics, particularly centered on Seoul.”
“As a result, when celebrities get caught up in controversies, their opportunities to continue working become significantly limited. This naturally makes them much more cautious when it comes to making social or political statements.”
BY KIM JI-YE
