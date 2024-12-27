 19 soldiers contract norovirus after eating contaminated kimchi
19 soldiers contract norovirus after eating contaminated kimchi

Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 18:29
Kimchi [YONHAP]

Nineteen soldiers contracted norovirus — a virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea — after consuming kimchi, according to Incheon Metropolitan City’s Institute of Health and Environment on Friday.
 
A total of 66 soldiers from the 17th Infantry Division across 15 army bases reported symptoms of food poisoning from Nov. 26 to 28. 
 

The cases included three soldiers from a base in Yeonsu District, five from Seo District, 53 soldiers across 11 bases in Bupyeong, one from Keyang and four from Gimpo.
 
Out of the 52 diagnostic samples submitted to the Institute of Health and Environment, norovirus was confirmed in 19 cases.
 
Norovirus is a leading cause of foodborne illnesses, often transmitted through contaminated food.
 
In response to the incident, the army division terminated its contract with the food supplier responsible for providing kimchi to the army bases.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
