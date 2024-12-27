ADOR continues battle against online harassment of NewJeans despite legal dispute with members
Published: 27 Dec. 2024, 18:37
Despite its ongoing legal dispute with the members, ADOR is still taking action against individuals posting malicious content about NewJeans online, the company said Friday.
“We are actively pursuing legal measures against those who maliciously defame NewJeans members through insults, sexual harassment and the use of derogatory language,” ADOR said in a press release.
“Following our previous legal actions, penalties are now being imposed for various criminal cases related to the defamation of NewJeans.”
“The Supreme Court has imposed a multimillion-won fine on individuals who distributed and sold altered pornographic images featuring the members' faces,” the agency added.
NewJeans members announced their departure from ADOR on Nov. 28, declaring the termination of their contracts with the agency during a press conference. In response, ADOR filed a legal motion on Dec. 3, seeking clarification on whether its exclusive contracts with the members are still valid.
“We are taking a hard-line stance against violations of the artists’ rights based on our zero-tolerance policy,” ADOR said. “We will exhaust all means to gather relevant evidence and hold those responsible through legal procedures, no matter how long it takes.”
