Today's fortune: Dec. 27, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1936: Handle tasks personally for best outcome.1948: A day to enjoy good food and blessings.1960: Gains may outweigh losses.1972: A progressive day over stagnation.1984: Finish tasks without delay.1996: Knock, and the door will open.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1937: A day of simple, repeated routines.1949: Comfort may lead to slight boredom.1961: Rest and play without worry.1973: Give more than you receive today.1985: Exchange what you can for mutual benefit.1997: Tasks might take longer than expected.Wealth: spendingHealth: fairLove: conflictedLucky direction: west1938: Speak less, act wisely and spend carefully.1950: Avoid physically demanding work.1962: Stay silent and let the day pass uneventfully.1974: Lie low and avoid unnecessary commitments.1986: Avoid responsibility for matters beyond your control.1998: Emotions must not dictate your actions.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: strainedLucky direction: west1939: Even without an appetite, eat healthily.1951: Prevent injuries — move with caution.1963: Stay neutral and avoid taking sides.1975: Observe without interference.1987: Don’t linger too long at gatherings.1999: Dress warmly rather than stylishly.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: romanticLucky direction: east1940: Overlook minor flaws for peace of mind.1952: Parenting requires patience and effort.1964: Regardless of issues, appreciate your partner.1976: Being a good child can feel challenging.1988: Life is built on bonds of affection.2000: Avoid overinterpreting gestures of kindness.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: east1941: Life itself is a reason to be happy.1953: Joy may fill your life today.1965: Luck may favor you unexpectedly.1977: Happiness may surround your daily experiences.1989: Anticipate long-awaited news or results.2001: Encounter people or things that brighten your day.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: west1942: Embrace new beginnings with enthusiasm.1954: Stay young at heart, no matter your age.1966: Finish today’s goals without procrastination.1978: Dive into work with ambition and focus.1990: Work-related gatherings may occur.2002: Confidence and initiative lead to success.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1943: Cherish traditions and heritage.1955: People rarely change, accept them as they are.1967: Be kinder to those who test your patience.1979: Avoid expecting too much from others.1991: Leave gatherings early to rest and recharge.2003: Expect to help or receive assistance.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1944: Challenges may come, stay steady.1956: People don’t easily change their ways.1968: Knowingly allow some things to slide.1980: Too many leaders can spoil progress.1992: The grass always seems greener elsewhere.2004: Jealousy leads to unnecessary frustration.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: west1945: Small streams merge to form mighty rivers.1957: Working together achieves greater results.1969: A lucky day for triumphs and recognition.1981: More people or resources may enhance success.1993: Support from others boosts your endeavors.2005: Expect strengthened personal and professional relationships.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1946: Spend wisely to enhance your quality of life.1958: People matter more than wealth.1970: Spend within your means.1982: Maintain your initial enthusiasm.1994: Split costs fairly in group activities.2006: An unexpected expense might occur.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1935: Anticipate fulfilling and meaningful moments.1947: Awaited news may reach you.1959: Relatives might share important updates.1971: Your hard work may bear fruit.1983: Compromising for a secondary option is okay.1995: Face challenges head-on with courage.2007: Good things are on the horizon.