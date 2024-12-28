Recipe: Yeom Hye-min’s chewy chocolate chip cookies
Published: 28 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Cookies are a beloved winter treat, perfect for sharing with friends and loved ones and easy to store for long periods of time.
Among the countless variations, chocolate chip cookies remain a timeless favorite. With chunks of sweetness along with its soft texture, they are a staple for the chilly winter season.
Chef Yeom Hye-min takes this classic dessert to the next level by adding a chewy texture, reminiscent of the famous Levain cookies. Try these rich, chewy cookies with a warm drink on a chilly winter day!
Yeom Hye-min’s chewy chocolate chip cookies
Ingredients (based on four cookies):
35 grams of white sugar — 59 grams of brown sugar — 4 grams of brown sugar — 2 grams of salt — 43 grams of unsalted butter — 17 grams of eggs — 2 grams of vanilla extract — 59 grams of all-purpose flour — 1 gram of baking soda — 78 grams of dark chocolate chunks
Tools: scraper — sieve — silicone spatula — mixing bowl — medium-sized tray — mixer with beater attachment — oven-sized silicone pad — oven-safe baking pan
Instructions:
1. In a mixing bowl, add white sugar, brown sugar, black sugar, salt and unsalted butter.
2. Attach the bowl to the mixer with the beater attachment and whip on low speed until the mixture becomes creamy.
3. Gradually add the egg mixture and vanilla extract to the mixture while maintaining the mixer on low speed. Scrape the bottom of the bowl with a silicone spatula after each addition to ensure even mixing.
4. Once the dough is well mixed, increase the mixer speed to medium and blend for about three to five minutes to intentionally add air bubbles. During this time, scrape the bottom of the bowl occasionally with a silicone spatula to make sure the batter is evenly mixed.
5. Remove the bowl from the mixer. Sift the flour and baking soda into the mixture and gently mix with a silicone spatula.
6. Add the chocolate chunks when there is still a bit of flour visible and mix just enough to evenly distribute them.
7. Divide the dough into 70-gram portions, rolling each into a ball. Arrange them on a tray, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least four hours.
8. Preheat an oven to 190 degrees Celsius (374 degrees Fahrenheit). Set it to 180 degrees Celsius with a fan speed of 1 when baking.
9. Place a silicone pad on the baking pan and arrange the chilled dough balls on the pan.
10. Bake for 13 minutes. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool on the pan.
Pro tips from chef Yeom Hye-min
"Avoid overmixing the dough after adding the chocolate chips to prevent the development of gluten, which could affect the cookie’s texture.
"The chewiness of the cookie comes from the unique combination of three types of sugar — white, brown and black sugars. Make sure to include all three for the best texture.
"Feel free to substitute dark chocolate chips with milk chocolate chips based on your preference."
BY YEOM HYE-MIN, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
