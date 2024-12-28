 Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' set for March release
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' set for March release

Published: 28 Dec. 2024, 14:36
Director Bong Joon-ho, right, works on the set of his upcoming film, ″Mickey 17,″ in this file photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea on March 14. [WARNER BROS KOREA]

Director Bong Joon-ho, right, works on the set of his upcoming film, ″Mickey 17,″ in this file photo provided by Warner Bros. Korea on March 14. [WARNER BROS KOREA]

 
Internationally acclaimed Korean director Bong Joon-ho's new film, "Mickey 17," has been rescheduled for a March release, the film's distributor said Saturday.
 
Warner Bros. Korea said that the sci-fi fantasy, initially set for a U.S. release in April, is now scheduled on March 7 next year in the North America region.
 
As a result, the movie's Korean release is expected to be in early March.
 
Initially planned for March, the film's release was previously postponed due to various reasons, including Hollywood strikes.
 
Starring Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, "Mickey 17," the director's first project since the Oscar-winning "Parasite" (2019), is adapted from Edward Ashton's novel "Mickey7," which revolves around a cloned space explorer sent to an ice-covered planet.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Mickey 17 March release

More in Movies

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' set for March release

'Harbin,' 'Visitation Rights' and other films to check out in Korean theaters

Playing a patriot: 'Harbin' actor Hyun Bin says pressure was 'beyond imaginable'

'Harbin' film surpasses 1 million admissions a day after its premiere

'Harbin' starts strong at the box office with 550,000 advance reservations

Related Stories

Bong Joon-ho's next film 'Mickey 17' is postponed: Reports

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' hits Korean theaters Jan. 28

Korea's exports down 16 percent during first 10 days of March

Winter still

Korea adds smallest number of jobs in 3 years in March
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)