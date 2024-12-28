Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' set for March release

Internationally acclaimed Korean director Bong Joon-ho's new film, "Mickey 17," has been rescheduled for a March release, the film's distributor said Saturday.Warner Bros. Korea said that the sci-fi fantasy, initially set for a U.S. release in April, is now scheduled on March 7 next year in the North America region.As a result, the movie's Korean release is expected to be in early March.Initially planned for March, the film's release was previously postponed due to various reasons, including Hollywood strikes.Starring Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, "Mickey 17," the director's first project since the Oscar-winning "Parasite" (2019), is adapted from Edward Ashton's novel "Mickey7," which revolves around a cloned space explorer sent to an ice-covered planet.Yonhap