 'Squid Game' Season 2 tops global Netflix chart one day after its release
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

'Squid Game' Season 2 tops global Netflix chart one day after its release

Published: 28 Dec. 2024, 14:28
This image from "Squid Game" Season 2, provided by Netflix, features Lee Jung-jae in the Korean thriller. [NETFLIX]

This image from "Squid Game" Season 2, provided by Netflix, features Lee Jung-jae in the Korean thriller. [NETFLIX]

 
Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 2 has ranked No. 1 on a global popularity chart for TV shows available on the streaming giant, just one day after its release, data showed.
 
Netflix's Korean original series "Squid Game" Season 2 topped streaming analytics website FlixPatrol's global chart for top TV shows on Netflix on Friday after its release the previous day.
 
Of 93 nations compiled by FlixPatrol, it was the most-viewed TV show on the streaming service in 92 nations, including South Korea, the United States, France, Mexico, Britain and Hong Kong. It placed second only in New Zealand.
 
The new season follows protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who abandons his plans to leave for the U.S. after winning the lethal competition. Instead, he returns to Korea with an unwavering mission: to end the deadly games forever.
 
The first season of the Korean thriller made waves at the 79th Golden Globes in 2022, earning three nominations: best TV drama, best actor for Lee Jung-jae and best supporting actor for O Yeong-su.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Netflix Squid Game

More in Television

'Squid Game' Season 2 tops global Netflix chart one day after its release

'A thorough letdown': 'Squid Game' season two disappoints foreign media outlets

'Squid Game' season 2 arrives: A must-see addition but plot leaves unanswered questions

Netflix's 'Squid Game' season 2 set to premiere globally on Thursday

From slave to noble: 'The Tale of Lady Ok' takes on modern issues with Joseon Dynasty setting

Related Stories

Squid sales soar following success of Netflix series

'A thorough letdown': 'Squid Game' season two disappoints foreign media outlets

'Squid Game' leads went through the acting mill

A YouTuber, a rapper, a shaman and more: Meet the 'Squid Game' season 2 characters

'Squid Game' takes over DDP for one-day pop-up ahead of premiere event
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)