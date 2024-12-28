U.S. is ready to work with acting President Choi, strongly supports 'ironclad' alliance: State Dept.

The United States is ready to work with Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok and "strongly" supports the "ironclad" alliance with the Asian country, a State Department spokesperson said Friday, after the National Assembly voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo.The spokesperson made the remarks after Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi took over following Han's impeachment less than two weeks after Han took over for President Yoon Suk Yeol who was impeached for his botched imposition of martial law."As the Secretary said, the most important thing is that the Republic of Korea has demonstrated its democratic resilience, and we strongly support the Korean people throughout this process," the spokesperson said via email in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency."We've seen it follow, peacefully, a process laid out in its constitution, and we're ready to work with Acting President Choi and the ROK government," the official added. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.The spokesperson reiterated America's commitment to the bilateral alliance."We strongly support the ironclad alliance that joins our two countries together and that's done so much over the last few years," the spokesperson said. "In recent years, that Alliance has made enormous strides, and the United States looks forward to partnering with the ROK on achieving further progress."Maj. Pete Nguyen, a Pentagon spokesperson, issued a similar statement."We reiterate our support for the Republic of Korea, its citizens and democratic processes, and the rule of law. Our commitment to the U.S.-ROK Alliance is ironclad," Nguyen told Yonhap News Agency via email.Yoon was impeached on Dec. 14 over his short-lived martial law imposition. He will be suspended until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate or unseat him from office.The impeachment motion against Han was introduced by the main opposition Democratic Party after he refused to appoint additional justices to the Constitutional Court that will adjudicate Yoon's impeachment trial.Yonhap