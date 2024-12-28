Today's fortune: Dec. 28, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1936: Expect compliments or acts of filial piety.1948: Laughter and joy will fill your home.1960: A delightful, refreshing day lies ahead.1972: A fulfilling and meaningful day awaits.1984: A cheerful expenditure may bring happiness.1996: Dreams are meant to come true.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: west1937: Your home radiates happiness and warmth.1949: Today is the best day — enjoy it fully.1961: Life feels rewarding and worthwhile.1973: Achieve goals and savor the sense of accomplishment.1985: Your life might overflow with happiness.1997: Spend quality time with someone you care about.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: north1938: Children are yours only when they are in your arms.1950: Avoid having unrealistic expectations of others.1962: Do not act purely out of emotional attachment.1974: Sometimes choosing a less ideal path is necessary.1986: Silence is golden.1998: Stay composed and avoid displaying immature behavior.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: east1939: Sometimes, what’s good is simply good.1951: Situations may feel similar but remain adaptable.1963: Accept slight imperfections and move forward.1975: Tackle household tasks as a family unit.1987: Prioritize family over external obligations.1999: Look for solutions close by rather than far away.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1940: Things may progress smoothly as planned.1952: Your day might overflow with laughter and joy.1964: A small but pleasant expenditure is possible.1976: You may feel physically tired but mentally fulfilled.1988: Consider leisure activities or outings with family.2000: A casual meetup with friends could be refreshing.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: south1941: Small efforts combine to create big results.1953: Harmony in the family is the foundation of happiness.1965: Collaboration in good deeds brings greater success.1977: Everything around you feels perfectly aligned.1989: Unite with loved ones through strong family bonds.2001: Together, we achieve greatness.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1942: Stay neutral and avoid favoritism or bias.1954: Set aside prejudices or preferences.1966: Busy lives attract challenges.1978: Act discreetly and do not publicize your actions.1990: Resist feelings of envy.2002: Jealousy won’t bring success.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1943: Reflect on your past with pride and gratitude.1955: You may play a pivotal role in household matters.1967: Everything and everyone has their place and value.1979: Mutual help is the essence of life.1991: Achieve your goals and relish your achievements.2003: Optimism about your career path brings hope.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: fleetingLucky direction: north1944: Let go of unnecessary burdens.1956: Avoid being overly swayed by emotional attachments.1968: Nothing in life is truly free.1980: Balance cost-effectiveness with emotional value.1992: Sweet temptations could have lasting consequences.2004: Focus on skills and substance over appearances.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: passionateLucky direction: northeast1945: Choose neutrality in situations that don’t concern you.1957: Suppress dissatisfaction and maintain composure.1969: Sometimes silence speaks louder than words.1981: Avoid meddling in issues beyond your control.1993: Friendly gestures may not always mean more.2005: Practice humility and avoid overconfidence.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1946: Acts of filial piety may bring you joy.1958: Feel free to proudly share family or personal stories.1970: Achieving goals may lead to personal fulfillment.1982: Enjoy meaningful social interactions today.1994: Capture precious moments with photos.2006: Approach it with courage and ambition.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: socialLucky direction: south1935: Appreciate the current era, it’s better than the past.1947: Expect some spending balanced with gains.1959: You may receive or buy something new.1971: Social gatherings or invitations might occur.1983: Use your resources wisely.1995: Anticipate meaningful interactions or a productive outing.2007: Shopping or acquiring useful items might be enjoyable.