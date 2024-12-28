Brentford defender Kim Ji-soo becomes youngest S. Korean to play in Premier League

Brentford defender Kim Ji-soo has become the youngest South Korean to appear in a Premier League match at age 20.Kim, who turned 20 on Christmas Eve, was subbed in for Ben Mee in the 78th minute in an away match against Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Stadium in Falmer, England, on Friday (local time).Kim signed for Brentford in June last year and spent his first year on their B team. Kim was promoted to the senior squad in June this year and finally made his debut on Friday.Kim is the 15th South Korean to play in a Premier League match, joining the likes of former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung and current Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min. Kim is also the first South Korean center back in Premier League history.At 20 years and three days old, Kim is the youngest South Korean player in a Premier League contest. Former Sunderland forward Ji Dong-won had held the record at 20 years and three months old at the start of the 2011-2012 season.Brentford took a goalless draw on Friday. They are in 11th place among 20 clubs with 24 points from seven wins, three draws and eight losses.Yonhap