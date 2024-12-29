Jeju Air CEO apologizes for Muan airport crash carrying 181 people
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 12:49 Updated: 29 Dec. 2024, 15:17
-
SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae issued a public apology for a tragic airplane crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Sunday morning that presumably killed all but two out of 181 passengers and crew members onboard.
"We can't determine the exact cause of the incident at the moment but have to wait for the results of the government's investigation," the Jeju Air CEO said in an emergency press conference held at the Mayfield Hotel in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Sunday.
"I express the deepest apologies to all the victims and their families. Jeju Air has formed a team dedicated to supporting the families."
Kim also denied multiple reports related to the crashed airplane including any history of accidents.
The airline also made a notice through its website to call 080-898-1500 for all domestic customers inquiring about the incident. Those residing overseas can press 82-1599-8629, and for those in the United States, 1-833-892-0197.
At around 9:07 a.m., Jeju Air’s Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800 returning from Thailand’s Bangkok carrying 181 people — 175 passengers and six flight attendants — caught fire after veering off the runway and colliding with a fence wall.
The National Fire Agency said authorities had collected 62 dead bodies as of 12:13 p.m. The figure is more than double the initial death toll, which was tallied at 28.
Updated, Dec. 29: Changed headline, added CEO's apology.
