QR decoder: Samsung introduces feature for visually impaired users

Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 17:29
A model introduces QR codes on Samsung Electronics home appliances customized for the Sullivan Plus visual aid app on Dec. 29.
 
Samsung Electronics announced on the day that it has added a new feature for its home appliances that facilitates the identification of QR codes for visually impaired users through the Sullivan Plus app developed by TUAT, a Korean web and app developer that integrates AI functions in its services for enhanced usability.
