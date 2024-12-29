QR decoder: Samsung introduces feature for visually impaired users
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 17:29
A model introduces QR codes on Samsung Electronics home appliances customized for the Sullivan Plus visual aid app on Dec. 29.
Samsung Electronics announced on the day that it has added a new feature for its home appliances that facilitates the identification of QR codes for visually impaired users through the Sullivan Plus app developed by TUAT, a Korean web and app developer that integrates AI functions in its services for enhanced usability.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)