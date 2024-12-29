 Shuttered shops: Self-employed suffer under economic woes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Shuttered shops: Self-employed suffer under economic woes

Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 18:36
A store in the popular shopping area of Myeong-dong in Jung District, central Seoul, announces its closure on Dec. 29. [YONHAP]

A store in the popular shopping area of Myeong-dong in Jung District, central Seoul, announces its closure on Dec. 29. [YONHAP]

 
A store in the popular shopping area of Myeong-dong in Jung District, central Seoul, announces its closure on Dec. 29.
 
The self-employed in the country are struggling to stay afloat, with the loan delinquency rate of self-employed borrowers with low credit scores and income levels in the bottom 30 percent coming in at an average of 11.55 percent as of the end of the third quarter, according to a half-year financial stability report issued by the Bank of Korea on Dec. 24. The average delinquency rate of the self-employed in general, which has constantly been on the rise through this year, stood at 1.7 percent.
 
tags Korea Myeong-dong Self-employed

More in Industry

Subterranean super-speed: GTX-A from Paju to Seoul Station opens

Inflating gas: Prices rise for 11th straight week

Shuttered shops: Self-employed suffer under economic woes

Biz lobbies call for innovation from management, unity from labor in New Year's addresses

Jeju Air apologizes for crash, pledges to support victims, families

Related Stories

Demise of the self-employed

Seoul classics vanish as pandemic spares no business

Service spending declines for five straight quarters as consumers tighten belts

Don’t push them over the edge

The self-employed on the brink of collapse
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)