 Subterranean super-speed: GTX-A from Paju to Seoul Station opens
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Subterranean super-speed: GTX-A from Paju to Seoul Station opens

Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 18:48 Updated: 29 Dec. 2024, 19:27
Staff at Yeonsinnae Station monitor the platform as the GTX-A line commences service in the morning of Dec. 28. [YONHAP]

Staff at Yeonsinnae Station monitor the platform as the GTX-A line commences service in the morning of Dec. 28. [YONHAP]

 
Staff at Yeonsinnae Station monitor the platform as the GTX-A line commences service in the morning of Dec. 28.
 
The newly opened line extends from Unjeong Central Station in Paju, Gyeonggi, to Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul. With a minimum travel time of 21 minutes and 30 seconds, an end-to-end commute can be cut in half from the existing Gyeongui–Jungang Line at 46 minutes.
 
tags Korea GTX Subway

More in Industry

Subterranean super-speed: GTX-A from Paju to Seoul Station opens

Inflating gas: Prices rise for 11th straight week

Shuttered shops: Self-employed suffer under economic woes

Biz lobbies call for innovation from management, unity from labor in New Year's addresses

Jeju Air apologizes for crash, pledges to support victims, families

Related Stories

Train line connecting Paju to Seoul Station to open Dec. 28

Subway safety checks

Gwanghwamun Square won't get high speed rail station

Yoon says metro area high-speed rail to begin rolling this year

'Next stop: Amorepacific' as Seoul Metro sells station naming rights
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)