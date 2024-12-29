Subterranean super-speed: GTX-A from Paju to Seoul Station opens
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 18:48 Updated: 29 Dec. 2024, 19:27
Staff at Yeonsinnae Station monitor the platform as the GTX-A line commences service in the morning of Dec. 28.
The newly opened line extends from Unjeong Central Station in Paju, Gyeonggi, to Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul. With a minimum travel time of 21 minutes and 30 seconds, an end-to-end commute can be cut in half from the existing Gyeongui–Jungang Line at 46 minutes.
