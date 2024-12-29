Recipe: Three grapefruit cocktail ideas to spice up your New Year celebrations
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Nothing beats colorful cocktails when making a home bar more elegant and chic. A beautifully crafted cocktail, blended with one's favorite ingredients, can transform a cozy house into a luxurious lounge bar and make any year-end gathering feel extraordinary.
To create sweet and tangy cocktails that brighten the atmosphere of any party, bartender Kim Ji-gyun from M Lounge & Bar in Gangseo, western Seoul, recommends using grapefruit as the star ingredient.
Kim says grapefruit’s uniquely bitter yet tangy taste can create sensational cocktails that are perfect for festive occasions.
However, achieving the right balance can be challenging, especially at home, as the fruit’s flavor varies depending on its freshness and sweetness.
To help cocktail enthusiasts, Kim shares three simple yet impressive grapefruit-based cocktail recipes. These drinks are easy to make, requiring no advanced bartending skills.
Spumoni
This tangy cocktail blends the sourness of grapefruit juice with the bitterness of Campari and the fizz of tonic water. Spumoni, meaning “bubble” in Italian, offers a refreshing and celebratory vibe — ideal for toasting the end of one year and the start of another.
Ingredients (300 milliliters): 30 milliliters of Campari — Bundaberg Pink Grapefruit drink — tonic water
Garnish: grapefruit slice
Instructions:
1. Fill a glass cup with ice cubes and pour in the Campari.
2. Pour the Bundaberg Pink Grapefruit drink to fill about 70 percent of the glass. Add tonic water until the cup is 90 percent full.
3. Stir well and garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Paloma
The vibrant pink cocktail combines tequila with grapefruit soda, pairing beautifully with party foods.
Ingredients (300 milliliters):
45 milliliters of tequila — 5 milliliters of Lazy Lime juice — Bundaberg Pink Grapefruit drink
Garnish: fine salt, grapefruit slice
Instructions:
1. Rub lime juice along the rim of the glass — where your mouth touches — then coat the edge with salt.
2. Fill the glass with ice cubes. Add just enough Lazy Lime juice to cover the bottom of the glass. Pour in tequila to fill about a quarter of the cup.
3. Add the Bundaberg Pink Grapefruit drink into the glass until it is about 90 percent full.
4. Stir well and garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Rizamon
This unique and elegant Korean creation blends the bitterness of grapefruit with the delicate aroma of Kwai Feh Lychee liqueur, offering a refined flavor that leaves a lasting impression.
Ingredients (300 milliliters):
45 milliliters of Kwai Feh Lychee liqueur — Bundaberg Pink Grapefruit drink
Garnish: grapefruit slice
Instructions:
1. Fill a glass with ice cubes and pour in the Kwai Feh Lychee liqueur.
2. Fill up 90 percent of the glass with Bundabergpink Grapefruit drink.
3. Stir well and garnish with a grapefruit slice.
BY SONG JEONG, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
