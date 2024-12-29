Model Moon Ga-bi addresses rumors about newborn's biological father
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 14:20 Updated: 29 Dec. 2024, 14:22
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
Model Moon Ga-bi spoke out on Saturday for the first time since the news broke out that actor Jung Woo-sung is her newborn son’s biological father in November.
Moon posted a long text on her Instagram account on Saturday, addressing rumors and speculations that have been building up, including that she allegedly asked Jung to marry her after getting pregnant but that Jung turned it down as he was in a relationship with someone else.
She said so many false and misleading reports were getting published online, snowballing to create more rumors that she decided to speak out in order to “protect her child.”
“All the stories in the reports about how he and I met are pure speculations and have been totally distorted,” she wrote. “There are so many points I want to straighten out, but first and foremost, I think I have to start with the most important fact.”
She refuted the speculations that said she wasn’t in a relationship with Jung and that she had only met him a few times, became pregnant and asked him to marry her to get child support.
“We met at a gathering in 2022 and got to know each other and continued to be in a good relationship until the last day of 2023,” she said. “Since sometime in January 2024, I have never met face-to-face with the child’s father and have never demanded marriage or anything else from him because of my pregnancy.”
She said the child “came to us like a gift” while they were in a relationship and deciding to keep the baby was a “choice made by both of us as parents.”
"This child was neither a mistake nor the result of a mistake," she added.
Jung quickly admitted that he is indeed the father of the child and that he’ll “take full responsibility for my son until the very end."
Moon debuted in 2017 through a variety show called “Attraction TV” (2017) on the cable television channel OnStyle. She has since made appearances in other variety shows like OnStyle’s “Get It Beauty” (2006-21) and SBS’s “Law of the Jungle” (2011-21).
Jung is best known for starring in films like “12.12: The Day” (2023), “The King” (2017), “Asura: The City of Madness” (2016), and “The Good, the Bad, the Weird” (2008).
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
