Following plane crash tragedy, MBC cancels award show photo wall
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 17:04
-
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
- [email protected]
MBC said it will cancel the photo wall event for the “2024 MBC Entertainment Awards” that is slated to take place at 7 p.m. Sunday due to the plane disaster that happened earlier in the day at Muan Airport in South Jeolla.
MBC said the awards ceremony will still be held, kicking off as planned at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at MBC Media Center in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, while only canceling the photo wall event where celebrities take photographs in front of the press after the red carpet. The event will be aired live on MBC.
Singer-turned-actor Hyeri, TV personality Jeon Hyun-moo and actor Lee Jang-woo are hosting the event.
Korea’s major broadcasting stations immediately began covering the plane crash as breaking news.
Earlier on Sunday, Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216 with 181 people including six air crew members, returning from Bangkok to Muan International Airport in South Jeolla crashed while landing. All but two out of 181 passengers are presumed dead, according to emergency authorities.
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
