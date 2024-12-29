More in Politics

Acting President Choi's first big test with Jeju Air crash complicated by shorthanded Cabinet

CIO eyeing arrest warrant for Yoon as president spurns summons a third time

U.S. is ready to work with acting President Choi, strongly supports 'ironclad' alliance: State Dept.

New acting President Choi Sang-mok says gov't aims to 'maintain stability' in public address

Constitutional Court holds first hearing in President Yoon’s impeachment trial