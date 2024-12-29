 Acting President Choi declares Muan a special disaster area after deadly plane crash
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 15:19
Acting President Choi Sang-mok leaves Muan County Office after meeting with the bereaved families of passengers of a plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Dec. 29. [YONHAP]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok declared Muan County, South Jeolla, a special disaster area Sunday after a Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at Muan International Airport that morning, killing almost everyone on board.
 
In his opening remarks at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at Muan County Office on Sunday, Choi said all relevant organizations "would cooperate and make every effort to rescue survivors.”
 
“I express my deepest condolences for the many casualties in this accident,” said Choi. “I pray for the souls of the victims and offer my sincere condolences to their bereaved families."
 

Choi said the government would focus its capabilities on recovery efforts and providing support through the on-site integrated support headquarters, with authorities "investing all necessary resources" through the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
 
“We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and prepare preventive measures to prevent similar accidents from happening again,” stressed Choi.
 
At around 9:03 a.m. Sunday, Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft returning from Bangkok, Thailand, exploded after crash-landing on the runway at Muan International Airport.
 
A total of 120 people were confirmed dead as of 3 p.m., but authorities believe all but two of the 181 passengers and crew on board were killed.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
