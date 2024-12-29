At least 28 passengers dead in Muan airport crash
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 10:21 Updated: 29 Dec. 2024, 11:54
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
At around 9:07 a.m., Jeju Air’s Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800 returning from Thailand’s Bangkok carrying 181 people, caught fire after veering off the runway and colliding with a fence wall.
Although it is unclear what caused the crash as of press time, a bird strike is suspected to have caused a failure in operating the landing gear.
According to footage provided by local broadcaster MBC, the aircraft appeared to have made a belly landing on the runway and later hit the wall, seemingly failing to slow down its speed on the ground. Belly landing refers to a landing without proper extension and operation of the landing gear.
There were 175 passengers —173 Korean nationals and two Thai nationals — and 6 crew members on board the plane.
Jeju Air posted an apology statement on its website. “Jeju Air will put its every effort for [the management of] the accident,” the airline said. “We apologize for causing concerns.”
Firefighting authorities dispatched some 80 firefighters and initially extinguished the fire at around 9:46 a.m. Helicopters were also dispatched to the scene to put out the blaze.
Rescue operations are currently underway.
Update, Dec. 29: Updated details about nationalities of passengers and an aircraft.
Update, Dec. 29: Updated details about the aircraft's landing.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)