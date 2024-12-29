Authorities confirm 151 deaths in Jeju Air crash, express difficulties in identifying remains
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 15:29 Updated: 29 Dec. 2024, 17:15
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Fire authorities confirmed the death of 151 passengers who boarded Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, as of 4:49 p.m., which crashed at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Sunday morning.
During a second briefing held at around 2:30 p.m., Lee Jin-cheol, chief of the Busan Regional Office of Aviation, said only five of the dead victims had been identified successfully. Fire authorities noted the difficulties in identifying the victims.
The Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Thailand’s Bangkok, carried 181 people — 175 passengers and six crew members. The aircraft caught fire and suffered severe damage due to a collision with a perimeter fence after gliding on the runway at a high speed. It appeared that the plane attempted to land without proper landing gear, according to the footage.
Lee said that collected victims’ bodies are currently housed at a temporary mortuary at the airport. Their bodies would be transported to funeral halls at a later time once they have been identified.
Two cabin crew members, who were found alive, at the aircraft’s rear side were sent to the hospital.
Lee also said the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board will investigate the precise cause of the accident.
In a previous briefing, Lee Jong-hyun, chief of the Muan Fire Station, said identification of the victims is currently underway. He also noted that emergency responders were searching fields near the runway as the aircraft was severely damaged, considering the possibility that victims would have been thrown out of the plane.
