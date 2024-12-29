Foreign diplomats express condolences to Jeju Air victims
Published: 29 Dec. 2024, 16:20 Updated: 29 Dec. 2024, 17:11
LIM JEONG-WON
Members of the diplomatic corps in Korea expressed their condolences to the victims and bereaved families of the Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday.
“I was heartbroken to hear about the tragedy at Muan Airport this morning,” said U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg in a statement from the embassy. “My sincerest condolences go out to the victims and their loved ones, and my thoughts are with the people of Korea during this difficult time.”
“Deepest condolences to the families of those who perished in this morning’s dreadful air accident at Muan,” said Colin Crooks, British ambassador to Korea, in a post on X.
“I am deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash at Muan Airport today,” said Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing through his social media account. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the victims and their families, and I extend on behalf of my colleagues our sympathies to those injured. [The] Chinese Embassy stands in solidarity with the ROK during this difficult time,” Bing said, referring to Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
“The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry immediately conveyed our condolences to Lee Eun-ho, the representative of the Korean Mission in Taipei, and Liang Kuang-chung, the head of the Taiwan Mission to Seoul also delivered his sincere condolences to the Korean government on behalf of the Taiwanese government and people,” said the Taiwan Mission to Seoul in a statement.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic airplane accident happened in Muan, causing the lives of many people," said Turkiye Ambassador to Korea Murat Tamer in a statement released by the embassy. "During these difficult times our solidarity and prayers are with out Korean brothers and sisters. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased ones, as well as to the brotherly government and people of the Republic of Korea. May them rest in peace."
Foreign media outlets also reported on the plane crash in Muan, with American outlets especially focusing on the fact that the aircraft in question was manufactured by American company Boeing.
American broadcaster CNN reported that representatives from Boeing’s headquarters in the U.S. could be dispatched to Korea to be involved in the investigation of the cause of the accident.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
