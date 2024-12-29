Jeju Air crash victims include a dozen civil servants, including two sisters
29 Dec. 2024
Many of the passengers on board the Jeju Air plane that crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday are believed to be residents of Gwangju and South Jeolla, while it has been confirmed that civil servants were also on board, including two Mokpo civil servant sisters.
According to the South Jeolla provincial government and other sources on Sunday, as of 4:50 p.m., the list of passengers on board the Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800 returning from Bangkok, included 13 current and former employees from the provincial government, Gwangju city government and affiliated organizations.
Two male employees from an organization affiliated with the South Jeolla Provincial Government were on the flight coming back from a trip to Thailand, while three current civil servants and five retired civil servants from Hwasun County were returning from a trip that they took together.
Two Mokpo city civil servants, who were sisters, and one Damyang County civil servant were also on the list of passengers.
Five general administrative officers from the South Jeolla Provincial Office of Education were also on board the plane that crashed.
The relevant organizations are dispatching staff to the accident site at Muan International Airport to assess the situation and discuss response measures for each organization.
According to fire authorities, at around 9:03 a.m. Sunday, a report was received that Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216 from Bangkok crashed while attempting to land on the runway at Muan International Airport.
The airplane, carrying 181 passengers and crew, crashed into the outer wall of the runway, and as of 4:50 p.m. one man and one woman, both crew members, were rescued, and 124 people were confirmed dead. Fire authorities are currently experiencing difficulties identifying the victims due to the severity of the explosion and fire following the crash.
Families of those on board were told that it is highly likely that no more survivors will be found.
