Bipartisan effort needed to resolve Muan disaster

A massive aviation disaster took place amid the national crisis from the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the following impeachment of Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo. Most of the 181 passengers and crew aboard a Jeju Air plane returning from Bangkok died at around 9 a.m. after the plane caught on fire while landing at Muan International Airport, South Jeolla.



The government must rescue any possible survivors, treat injured passengers and crew, and offer support for their families. It must also conduct safety checks with other passenger planes to prevent such tragedies at airports across the country.



The crash was reportedly caused by a bird strike above the airport. After the plane lost one engine from the collision, the plane belly-landed and veered off the runway. During belly landings, airports usually spray a layer of fire suppression foam on the runway. But the Muan airport didn’t take such measure.



We are deeply worried if the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters really can handle the disaster. If a large-scale accident takes place, the Minister of the Interior and Safety usually leads the headquarters. If an accident calls for bigger leadership, the prime minister takes up the role. However, as the prime minister was suspended from duties due to his impeachment last week, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok — who currently serves as acting prime minister and acting president — is required to play the role of the headquarters commander with the help from the interior minister as his deputy. But since the interior minister already resigned for his role in declaring emergency martial law, his deputy must help the finance minister. The seat of the police chief is also vacant since his impeachment by the legislature.



But the finance minister must deal with tough economic challenges from unstable financial markets after the presidential impeachment. The value of the Korean won plummeted to nearly 1,500 won per dollar while the stock market dramatically plunged. On top of such urgent tasks, the finance minister must also deal with the unprecedented airplane crash.



The opposition Democratic Party certainly played a big part in impeaching the president on Dec. 14 for his nonsensical declaration of martial law. But the majority party must not send the government into limbo further. The government and political parties must not deepen public concerns about security. Despite the ongoing impeachment procedure through the Constitutional Court, all stakeholders must be united in resolving the worst-ever aviation accident in Korea. We extend our deep condolences to the victims of the airplane crash and their bereaved families.

