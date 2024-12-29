Sheer sophistry, excuses and self-justification

Legal representatives of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun flatly denied the charges of an insurrection attempt through the martial law apparatus against his client and President Yoon Suk Yeol. Their statement reiterated that the declaration of martial law — an exclusive presidential authority granted under the Constitution — was to sound the alarm against “political malfeasance” enabled by legislative overreach, echoing Yoon’s explanation for his action. Kim’s side accused the main opposition of attempting insurrection to “oust an elected president” who merely exercised legitimate authority.



Anyone has the right to defend themselves, especially against a grave felony of insurrection. But what was said during the 90-minute press conference only underscored the self-righteousness and bigoted perspectives of the president and the former defense minister. The press conference organizers refused to allow in some media outlets as they wished to receive reporters “whom they approved.”



According to Kim’s lawyers, the traditional provision on civilian curfews in a martial law decree was dropped by the president who did not wish to cause discomforts for the public as the design of the declaration was to manifest the rightful presidential authority to the National Assembly. How they think such reasoning can work on people who witnessed armed soldiers encircling and raiding into the assembly of lawmakers is ludicrous. The admission that the president proofread the martial law decree draft means Yoon had endorsed the provision mandating persecution of trainee doctors that failed return to work.



They also distorted foreign news coverage in which some found Korea’s “democracy at work” following the declaration of martial law to their favorable light. Kim’s representatives said the observation points to the process of the president’s prompt lifting of the decree after legislative vote. They stressed that the declaration was merely raising a warning as the event has not caused any casualties and that the military withdrawal had been orderly. But a crime cannot be pardoned because it failed in the attempt.



The lawyers flatly denied that the president or the defense minister ordered arrest of lawmakers. They claimed the president commanded the defense minister not to block entries or activities of lawmakers. That would mean the martial-law commander and police chief lied for having testified that they were ordered to hinder lawmakers and arrest them.



The sudden and defiant tone of the press conference contrasts with Kim’s earlier apologetic demeanor including his decision to forgo a hearing on his arrest warrant and suicide attempt. A swift and thorough investigation into the matter is essential to get to the truth and stave off further dubious ploys.

